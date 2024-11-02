‘Not Waiting for Nobody!’: Manager Reveals Umar Nurmagomedov’s Ambition to Break Khabib’s Record as He Clears Air on Yadong Fight

Umar Nurmagomedov isn’t one to sit around and wait for things to happen — he’s got his eyes set on greatness, and he’s ready to jump back into action. With a title shot looming, thanks to his impressive record and undeniable skills, the 28-year-old finds himself in an unusual spot. The champ, Merab Dvalishvili, wants more time off, leaving Nurmagomedov in a precarious position.

But instead of waiting on the sidelines, the Russian is eyeing a fight with Song Yadong to keep the momentum going. In a recent update, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, opened up about Umar’s ambition to break Khabib’s legendary record of 29-0.

He also wants to make his own mark on the division — without waiting around for anyone. Abdelaziz wrote on X,

“Just want to make this clear: @SongYadongLFG was the only person willing to fight @UNmgdv @ufc wanted to make this fight December 14th main event. Song wanted January. Umar was already promised a title shot – but he’s not waiting for nobody! His goal is to beat Khabib’s record.”

Just want to make this clear: @SongYadongLFG was the only person willing to fight @UNmgdv. @ufc wanted to make this fight December 14th main event. Song wanted January. Umar was already promised a title shot – but he’s not waiting for nobody! His goal is to beat Khabib’s record. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 2, 2024

Nurmagomedov currently brags a professional record of 18-0. So he’ll need 11 more wins to tie his fellow Dagestani’s undefeated record. Umar feels eyeing that record will be a better approach instead of waiting around for Dvalishvili.

After taking the bantamweight belt from Sean O’Malley at UFC 306, the Georgian now believes O’Malley deserves a rematch before anyone else gets in line.

When asked if he’s dodging Umar, Merab laughed it off, saying he fears no one but God. He made it clear that he’s ready to face whoever the UFC decides, but he firmly feels Umar needs to prove himself a bit more.

In his eyes, O’Malley is the one who deserves another crack at the title.

Dana White shuts down Merab’s Sean O’Malley ambitions

Dana White’s recent comments after UFC 308 are sure to please a couple of top bantamweight contenders. Umar Nurmagomedov, still undefeated and itching for his title shot, got some reassurance from White despite champion Merab Dvalishvili’s push for a rematch with Sean O’Malley.

Dvalishvili even went so far as to call Umar “scared” and claimed he didn’t deserve the title opportunity. But White clearly doesn’t see it that way. When asked about the situation, the UFC President confirmed that Nurmagomedov is “absolutely” the next in line and that’s the fight the UFC wants next.

But what about Dvalishvili’s idea of a second fight with O’Malley? Also shut down — White simply responded with “Umar” when pressed on the question. As for rumors about Nurmagomedov possibly fighting Song Yadong instead, White said it’s not official, especially with Nurmagomedov’s goal to avoid fights during Ramadan, which begins in March.