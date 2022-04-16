Paige VanZant explains why she prefers MMA fans to wrestling fans

Paige VanZant, a former UFC fighter who recently joined AEW, prefers the wrestling crowd to the MMA crowd.

VanZant made her first appearance in AEW in September of last year. Her surprise appearance wowed the crowd, and after a few more appearances, VanZant formally signed with the wrestling platform in March.

Wrestling has a reputation for having some of the most ardent supporters. Every time VanZant has stepped into the ring, she has felt their immense intensity.

” They’re obsessed with it.” – Paige VanZant on WWE fans

She described the passion she first felt from the AEW crowd in an interview with MMAFightingonSBN and the advantage she believes wrestling fans have over MMA fans.

“The first moment we showed up to the arena, I could feel the energy from the fans, just how amazing the fans of pro wrestling are. They’re obsessed with it. And I thought that was just the coolest thing, to be in front of so much energy, people who are so passionate. “And pro fighting fans are great. But sometimes they love you when they’re up, and they hate you when they’re down. Whereas I feel like the pro wrestling fans, they’re in for the long haul. They’re diehard. And I wanted to be a part of it.”

Once a pro fighter loses their first fight, the enthusiasm around them might quickly dissipate. With eight wins and five losses as an MMA fighter, VanZant has experienced the sting of scorn from enraged fans.

VanZant, on the other hand, is looking forward. Since leaving the UFC, she has found a lot of happiness, both creatively and financially.

VanZant intends to make a significant push as a professional wrestler, despite her contractual obligations to the BKFC. She is currently preparing for her actual in-ring debut and is looking forward to wowing the crowd once more.

