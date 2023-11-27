Paulo Costa and Ex UFC Veteran Defend ‘Brave’ Conor McGregor as He Faces Legal Action for Recent Tweets

Conor McGregor is one of the most popular stars of the UFC. However, despite all the fame and attention, one thing has remained constant. ‘The Notorious’ is extremely patriotic and represents his nation at every stage with the utmost enthusiasm.

Needless to say, this also means that ‘The Notorious’ is deeply concerned with the wellbeing of his country as well as his countrymen. Recently, an incident in Dublin has caused an uproar among citizens. In what can only be described as an act of lunacy, an armed assailant stabbed multiple citizens in the city of Dublin. This has led to widespread unrest among the citizens who have resorted to riots.

Conor McGregor was extremely vocal about the situation. He took to X to post a number of tweets asking for strict action against the assailant as well as a number of other issues. This has not gone down well with the authorities who are now investigating McGregor for online hate speech according to a report. UFC veteran Jake Shields and former title challenger Paulo Costa reacted to the news with their thoughts. Costa said,

“Brave Jake and Conor”

As we inch closer to Conor McGregor’s return, is Michael Chandler the right fight for McGregor? Or the UFC book Dustin Poirier against the Irishman? Let’s take a closer look.

Conor McGregor to make his return against Dustin Poirier?

When you’re the biggest draw in the UFC, there are a plethora of options available to you. Conor McGregor is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler. However, if an option seems more exciting to McGregor, Chandler might not get the biggest fight of his career in the UFC.

Poirier is someone McGregor has bad blood with. He has also been on the receiving end of two consecutive losses against Poirier.

In multiple recent interviews, Poirier has stated that he wants to return to action at UFC 300. And it would make a lot of sense for the UFC to have ‘The Notorious’ on the card as well. The event will be monumental for the UFC and McGregor vs Poirier is definitely a bigger fight than McGregor vs Chandler. Given that the UFC’s relationship with USADA ends on the first of 2024, McGregor will be able to compete as soon as that is done.

However, whether the ‘The Notorious’ will fight at UFC 300 or not is still unclear. The UFC has booked fights until UFC 299. And it will not be long before they announce their main event for UFC 300. Fans will be hoping that Conor McGregor makes his return soon as it has been over two years since he last competed in the UFC.