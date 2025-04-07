‘Perfect Plan’: Khabib Nurmagomedov Praised as a ‘Smart Man’ After 12-Year-Old Video Shows Him Perfectly Predicting the End of His Career

Coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and Russian mixed martial artist, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during a press approach after an interview at the Synergy Global Forum business forum at the Olympic Sports Complex in Moscow.

MMA doesn’t have a great exit strategy. One minute you’re on top, the next you’re racking up losses and wondering when to call it quits. Most fighters stick around too long, chasing one last win, one last paycheck that never comes. This is why Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement in 2020 after a final win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 looks so picture-perfect.

As it turns out, his perfectly timed retirement wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision—it was something he planned over a decade ago. A resurfaced video from when Khabib was just 24 years old shows the then-rising star calmly explaining how and when he wanted his career to end.

“My plan is, I am 24 and if I win the belt and I stay undefeated, most likely I will leave the sport because it has no end. If I win the title and stay undefeated, I’ll retire”, the 29-0 veteran had said.

As the video started doing circles on social media again, fans flocked to the comments and praised the undefeated Dagestani for his foresight.

“”Because there is no end” bro knew the sport”, one Instagram user said, complimenting Khabib on understanding the logistics of his industry at such a young age.

Another fan added a mantra that all fighters should follow, “Get in, get rich, get out.”

Meanwhile, another fan still believes that Khabib retired too early. “He beats every single Lightweight and Welterweight rn. Including Belal and Islam”, he said.

A fan on Instagram pic.twitter.com/6NFdaX65Jm — MMAFanatic (@FanaticMma10) April 2, 2025

Of course, the untimely demise of his father and coach Abdulmanap in 2020 due to COVID seriously fast-tracked the former UFC lightweight champion’s journey to the end.

He had promised his mother to return home and never fight again, and no matter how much the UFC was willing to pay him ($40 million), Khabib simply couldn’t break her heart.

White moved heaven and earth to get Khabib back

After Khabib’s emotional retirement, UFC president Dana White just couldn’t accept it.

For months, he held out hope that the undefeated champ might change his mind. White even dangled massive comeback offers in front of him, but Khabib wasn’t budging.

“The truth is, he’s not committed to anything,” White said at the time. “But he did agree to meet with me. Let’s see how persuasive I can be—I’ll bet on me every time”, White had added.

It wasn’t until nearly a year later, in May, that the UFC finally moved on and booked a vacant title fight. Charles Oliveira beat Michael Chandler to claim the belt at UFC 262, only to lose it later to Khabib’s protégé, Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Since then, Makhachev has been on a tear, defending the lightweight title against big names like Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski, and Renato Moicano. With a record number of title defenses under his belt, he’s now making a serious case as the lightweight GOAT—just like his mentor.