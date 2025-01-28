mobile app bar

‘Shara Bullet’ Hilariously Demands ‘Bonus’ After Accidentally Hitting Double Spinning Backfist on Nina-Marie Daniele

Kevin Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sharaputdin Magomedov (L), Nina-Marie Daniele (R)

Sharaputdin Magomedov (L), Nina-Marie Daniele (R)

Nina-Marie Daniele is in the spotlight again but this time it is because Sharaputdin Magomedov tried to give her a black eye; unintentionally of course. In a lighthearted video posted online, Shara landed his signature double-spinning back fist on Nina and proceeded to jokingly demand a bonus from Dana White.

 The Russian fighter steps into the octagon this weekend against Michael Page. So as ritual dictates, Nina Drama arrived at his gym for a cool “How do you do”. Unfortunately for Nina, things got a bit too real when Shara swung the second of his double-spinning back fists, which caught the host by surprise and appeared to actually connect.

‘Bullet’ then diffused the situation by landing the perfect punchline which had Nina laughing. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NINA DRAMA (@ninamariedaniele)


Nina has become a notable figure in the UFC community, often evoking mixed reactions among fans. Some appreciate her engaging and light-hearted content, viewing her as a refreshing presence that adds a fun dynamic to the sport. For instance, her playful interactions with fighters like Alex Pereira and Valentina Shevchenko have been well-received, with fans enjoying her unique approach to interviews and training sessions.

However, not all fans share this sentiment. Critics argue that her content can be cringe and attention-seeking, detracting from the sport’s seriousness and in some cases causing the cancellation of fights. 

Nina gets blamed for Tsarukyan’s injury

Arman Tsarukyan hurt his back just hours before his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. He later revealed that it was due to the severe weight cut in the lead-up to the fight.

However, this did not stop certain sections of the fanbase from blaming his antics with Nina during their promotional video.

While it was originally perceived as a joke turned serious when Nina revealed she had been targeted and harassed over it, with some fans even threatening her life.


Tsarukyan has since appeared on the Ariel Helwani show and insisted that he felt his lower back sore the night before the fight and couldn’t move properly the next day. 

Hopefully, the MMA community will learn to do better in the days to come.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Kevin Binoy

Kevin Binoy

With more than 4 years of journalistic experience in the mixed martial arts industry, Kevin Binoy is a true connoisseur of the sport. He is an MMA journalist at The SportsRush but the 'break room historian' watches every sport under the sun. While his degree in economics enables him to call Paris home, Kevin only ever humbly brags having caught a glimpse of Demetrious Johnson that one time LIVE in Singapore. Kevin has covered countless UFC PPVs with over 2500 articles and millions of views to his name. He mainly covers PPVs and Fight Nights but also has a finger on the pulse of MMA pop culture.

Share this article

Don’t miss these