‘Shara Bullet’ Hilariously Demands ‘Bonus’ After Accidentally Hitting Double Spinning Backfist on Nina-Marie Daniele

Nina-Marie Daniele is in the spotlight again but this time it is because Sharaputdin Magomedov tried to give her a black eye; unintentionally of course. In a lighthearted video posted online, Shara landed his signature double-spinning back fist on Nina and proceeded to jokingly demand a bonus from Dana White.

The Russian fighter steps into the octagon this weekend against Michael Page. So as ritual dictates, Nina Drama arrived at his gym for a cool “How do you do”. Unfortunately for Nina, things got a bit too real when Shara swung the second of his double-spinning back fists, which caught the host by surprise and appeared to actually connect.

‘Bullet’ then diffused the situation by landing the perfect punchline which had Nina laughing.

Nina has become a notable figure in the UFC community, often evoking mixed reactions among fans. Some appreciate her engaging and light-hearted content, viewing her as a refreshing presence that adds a fun dynamic to the sport. For instance, her playful interactions with fighters like Alex Pereira and Valentina Shevchenko have been well-received, with fans enjoying her unique approach to interviews and training sessions.

However, not all fans share this sentiment. Critics argue that her content can be cringe and attention-seeking, detracting from the sport’s seriousness and in some cases causing the cancellation of fights.

Nina gets blamed for Tsarukyan’s injury

Arman Tsarukyan hurt his back just hours before his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. He later revealed that it was due to the severe weight cut in the lead-up to the fight.

However, this did not stop certain sections of the fanbase from blaming his antics with Nina during their promotional video.

Arman Tsarukyan just FOUR days ago, trying to impress Nina Drama on her vlog… Arman may have had an existing back injury in this dudes pic.twitter.com/oR4PlNwR5e — Combat Buzz (@CombatBuzzX) January 17, 2025

While it was originally perceived as a joke turned serious when Nina revealed she had been targeted and harassed over it, with some fans even threatening her life.

I had a couple death threats from mma fans after the news broke out that Arman Tsarukyan was injured.

Fans accusing me saying that he was injured during the filming of our fight vlog. My phone was blowing up all day. I didn’t even respond because it was so ridiculous but also… pic.twitter.com/5nWC4SPb3E — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) January 21, 2025



Tsarukyan has since appeared on the Ariel Helwani show and insisted that he felt his lower back sore the night before the fight and couldn’t move properly the next day.

Arman Tsarukyan shares details of his injury that lead him to pulling out of UFC 311: “Everything was good, but on the last day, Wednesday after training, I went to sleep and I started to feel my lower back. And I couldn’t sleep all night… The next day, I thought it’s going to… pic.twitter.com/oXtLoBb5nT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 20, 2025

Hopefully, the MMA community will learn to do better in the days to come.