Sharaputdin Magomedov Makes Heartfelt Gesture by Gifting UFC Gold-Plated iPhone to His Coach

Sharaputdin ‘Bullet’ Magomedov, known for his flashy fighting style and charismatic personality, has once again proven he’s just as golden outside the octagon as he is inside. While the Dagestani fighter is still on the hunt for UFC gold, he decided to show his appreciation for his coach, Gor Azizyan, in a truly unique way.

Azizyan looked a little confused at first but looked rather elated as Shara unwrapped the present himself.

“I got a gift for Coach Gor. Gor deserves it, and I think he’ll like it. It’s not an ordinary gift.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)

And he wasn’t kidding. The gift? A gold-plated iPhone 16, customized to perfection with the word “UFC” engraved on the back. To make it even more personal, it featured a small figurine of himself mid-fight – a tribute to their shared journey and hard work.

But Shara didn’t stop there. The fighter couldn’t resist poking fun at his coach’s heritage, quipping that he chose gold because he’d heard Armenians liked it. Gor, never one to miss an opportunity for humor, fired back with a laugh, “Not all Armenians!”

In a sport that can often feel solitary, with fighters alone in the cage under the bright lights, it’s moments like these that showcase the depth of relationships behind the scenes. While Shara continues his climb toward UFC gold, Gor can carry a little piece of it in his pocket, reminding him of the fighter who values him beyond their professional partnership.

But it’s not just just his coach, Shara feels strongly about. ‘Bullet‘ has also been vocal about his fellow Dagestani, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s viral interaction with a Frontier Airlines staff.

Magomedov chimes in on Khabib incident

Nurmagomedov was seen being asked to leave his seat in the emergency exit row by an air hostess. The reason? According to her, they weren’t “comfortable” with him sitting there as it couldn’t be determined if he could communicate in English.The incident sparked immediate backlash, with fighters and fans slamming the airline for what many viewed as profiling and mistreatment.

Javier Mendez on Khabib’s Frontier Airlines INCIDENT: ️“They racially profiled him 1 million percent… They should be held accountable.” @SubmissionRadio | IG pic.twitter.com/gwElH3eHMX — Fighting Prophets (@FightingProph) January 13, 2025

The uproar grew so loud that Frontier Airlines eventually issued a public statement addressing the situation.

Magomedov was late in commenting on the matter but has now responded to it by praising the UFC veteran for his patience and humility even in the face of such odds.

“Big respect to Khabib. Bro never once said, ‘Do you know who I am?’ and handled the situation with maturity, standing his ground with good manners despite being mistreated. It was clear profiling, yet you remained composed and inspiring.”

Sharaputdin Magomedov says Khabib was inspiring for the way he handled being kicked out ✈️ Sharaputdin Magomedov: “Big respect to Khabib. Bro never once said ‘Do you know who I am?’ and handled the situation with maturity, standing his ground with good manners despite being… pic.twitter.com/jnGWVS8PVy — Supreme Fitness (@Am091189678) January 17, 2025

Khabib had also released a statement regarding the incident and claimed that the staffer had been rude to him the entire time. While he claimed he was unsure if any of this was racial profiling or not, he urged the staff to be kinder to their customers.