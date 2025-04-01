mobile app bar

“Shi**ing My Pants”: UFC Commentator Hilariously Jokes About Experiencing the ‘Effects’ of Mexican Water

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
HOUSTON, TX - February 11: Jon Anik emcees at Toyota Center for UFC 271

HOUSTON, TX – February 11: Jon Anik emcees at Toyota Center for UFC 271

Credit
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When UFC commentator Jon Anik heard that Joe Pyfer had to pull out of his scheduled fight with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Mexico City, he couldn’t help but laugh and sympathize. Having recently traveled to Mexico for the event himself, Anik has experienced firsthand the struggles that come with Mexican water.

Earlier last week, the UFC released a statement saying Pyfer had pulled out of UFC: Mexico City due to illness. Although they didn’t specify what kind of illness it was, the American did go on to post a video on his Instagram story to address the situation.

“I don’t care if it’s offensive to you, I will never go back to that country, I did everything right, I slept in a tent, I did all this work to still get sick”, he complained on social media to much public scrutiny.

Pyfer seemed to have had a really bad experience; whether it was because of the food he ate or the difference in altitude, the American couldn’t seem to point out the cause. However, UFC commentator Anik claims he can.

In the latest episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, the UFC caller joked about how close he came to experiencing the same fate. He explained that he had almost found himself in a very public and embarrassing situation.

“That’s the closest I’ve come, to you know, sh*tting my pants on live TV”, Anik said, chuckling.

“I try to keep it pretty clean with the diet and be careful over there in Mexico City…..But Kenflo, there is something in the water, it is undeniable”, he added.

 His co-host Kenny Florian couldn’t agree more, claiming that this problem isn’t limited to just Mexico City but also to the entirety of Latin America.

Funny how 666 million people live in these countries without getting diarrhea every day!

Also, if these are problems that are well known, fighters like Joe Pyfer should take extra precaution with what they eat and drink. An entire fight camp goes down the drain because he wasn’t careful.

Meanwhile, the consensus on social media dictates that he dodged the fight since he didn’t feel confident enough to win at a higher altitude.

So, although Anik and Florian are having a laugh, Pyfer will be regretting his decision after losing out on a fight night paycheck.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these