“Shi**ing My Pants”: UFC Commentator Hilariously Jokes About Experiencing the ‘Effects’ of Mexican Water

When UFC commentator Jon Anik heard that Joe Pyfer had to pull out of his scheduled fight with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Mexico City, he couldn’t help but laugh and sympathize. Having recently traveled to Mexico for the event himself, Anik has experienced firsthand the struggles that come with Mexican water.

Earlier last week, the UFC released a statement saying Pyfer had pulled out of UFC: Mexico City due to illness. Although they didn’t specify what kind of illness it was, the American did go on to post a video on his Instagram story to address the situation.

“I don’t care if it’s offensive to you, I will never go back to that country, I did everything right, I slept in a tent, I did all this work to still get sick”, he complained on social media to much public scrutiny.

Pyfer seemed to have had a really bad experience; whether it was because of the food he ate or the difference in altitude, the American couldn’t seem to point out the cause. However, UFC commentator Anik claims he can.

In the latest episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, the UFC caller joked about how close he came to experiencing the same fate. He explained that he had almost found himself in a very public and embarrassing situation.

“That’s the closest I’ve come, to you know, sh*tting my pants on live TV”, Anik said, chuckling.

“I try to keep it pretty clean with the diet and be careful over there in Mexico City…..But Kenflo, there is something in the water, it is undeniable”, he added.

His co-host Kenny Florian couldn’t agree more, claiming that this problem isn’t limited to just Mexico City but also to the entirety of Latin America.

Funny how 666 million people live in these countries without getting diarrhea every day!

Also, if these are problems that are well known, fighters like Joe Pyfer should take extra precaution with what they eat and drink. An entire fight camp goes down the drain because he wasn’t careful.

Meanwhile, the consensus on social media dictates that he dodged the fight since he didn’t feel confident enough to win at a higher altitude.

Translation: My name is Joe Pyfer, and I ducked Kelvin Gastelum because I was afraid to lose at altitude. If you ever try to make me fight at altitude again, I will refuse, knowing that I will lose. https://t.co/hrP3gIcYhP — Liam Picks Fights (@LiamPicksFights) March 30, 2025

So, although Anik and Florian are having a laugh, Pyfer will be regretting his decision after losing out on a fight night paycheck.