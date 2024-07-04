“Stop F**king Scamming”: Khamzat Chimaev Ridiculed After Promoting ‘Smash’ Cryptocurrency

UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev is expanding his business portfolio as he put out a post on social media yesterday asking his followers what they thought was the best cryptocurrency for investment. Fast forward a few hours and the Russian announced the release of his own cryptocurrency named ‘smash’. Needless to say, this did not sit well with fans who bashed the fighter for trying to scam them.

‘Borz’ took to Twitter to announce the release of his cryptocurrency ‘smash’ in a short video. He said,

“Hello guys, there is one crypto coin about me they call it smash. Let’s smash together guys let’s go.”



Unfortunately, Chimaev is not on the best of terms with UFC fans right now. The Chechen fighter has been consistently pulling out of fights which has largely damaged his star power in the UFC. Hence, it wasn’t surprising when fans refused to buy into his new cryptocurrency offer and instead ridiculed him for it on social media.

One fan said, “We ain’t buying your scam coin lil bro.”

Another fighter had a similar train of thought in a more expletive manner. He said, “Can mma fighter stop f**king scamming people for f**ks sake.”

“Haram”– commented a fan sending a strong message to the Russian.

“Anything but fighting”– commented a fan poking fun at Chimaev’s inability to step into the octagon recently.

Another fan compared Chimaev to Khabib Nurmagomedov saying, “You and Khabib got alot in common.”

The Chechen fighter’s announcement comes a few weeks after pulling out of the main event at UFC Saudi Arabia. Since then his future in the UFC has been extremely uncertain.

Chimaev – a star in decline?

When he joined the UFC, Chimaev was unanimously touted as a future champion in whichever division he chose. However, after an initial three months, ‘Borz’ failed to maintain regularity. He would often drop out of fights citing health issues, and his teammate Alexander Gustaffson revealed that Chimaev’s body has a weak immune system which makes him fall violently ill very often.

The UFC Saudi Arabia fight is the sixth time that Chimaev has pulled out of an event. Hence, it is unlikely that Dana White and the UFC will trust him to headline any other events in the future. While Chimaev has the skills to be a champion, it remains to be seen how he handles his health before he can think of stepping into the UFC octagon again.