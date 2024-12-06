Terence Crawford Promises to Prove His Greatness Once Again in 2025 Amidst Canelo Alvarez Fight Talks

While nothing is set in stone yet, Terence Crawford’s tweet in the midst of talks about a super fight with Canelo Alvarez seems to have caught everyone’s attention.

It seems to have set the tone for what will be a few really exciting and uncertain weeks as we find out if the Crawford vs Canelo fight is really materializing. One can only hope since a matchup of this magnitude would be a true spectacle for the ages.

2025 I will show the world once again how great I am — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) December 5, 2024

Although Alvarez has not shown a lot of interest in the fight, he is reportedly keeping his options open for 2025, and a conversation with Turki Alalshikh might be on the horizon.

Turki, who recently hosted Crawford during the Riyadh Season, has continued to express an interest in setting up a massive fight with the Mexican superstar. Crawford, fresh off a win over Israil Madrimov, had also openly called out the Mexican boxer, but given the state of affairs in boxing, Alvarez might be tempted to look elsewhere.

One standout option? A clash with the winner of February’s rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. While Bivol bested Canelo in 2022, Beterbiev’s aggressive style could make for a thrilling matchup.

Truth be told, all three of these options are too good for Canelo to refuse but as of now, he is focused on family time and has claimed he would only revisit boxing talks in January. That said, if there’s enough money in it, he’s happy to discuss it.

“If it’s good business, I’m always open to talk.”

Canelo vs Crawford weight class

Having already made history as a four-weight-class world champion, his last fight was at 154 lbs. And he narrowly managed to edge it out. And for a fight with Canelo, Crawford would have to gain a whopping 14 lbs. The two could come to a compromise but given that Canelo is THE face of modern boxing, that isn’t likely to happen.

Despite the size difference, Crawford sees this as the career-defining fight he’s been waiting for.

Besides, the fans really seem to think Canelo is going to absolutely destroy Crawford. They have really been in the comments of Crawford’s tweet, egging him on with videos like this-

You know what fight we all want to see… pic.twitter.com/8Yet9jKALE — WG (@NvictusManeo) December 5, 2024



There are a few others as well!

To be fair, Crawford isn’t beneath responding to them either.

Now don’t make daddy take his belt off son. You been a good boy lately, don’t make papa man now. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) December 6, 2024



Hopefully the fight is confirmed and Crawford brings the same energy to the ring because the last time in there, it was way too close for comfort.