‘Thanks for Knocking Out Ronda Rousey’: MMA World Bids Farewell to Veteran Holly Holm as She Departs UFC After a Decade-Long Run

After a decade of ruling with an iron fist, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Holly Holm is finally leaving the promotion. Earlier in the day, MMA scribe Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to confirm her departure. Holm has not yet retired from the sport and will be competing in combat sports in some capacity. However, her absence from the UFC is already being felt by the fans.

According to her agent, Lenny Fresquez, the former champion had two fights left on her deal but asked the UFC for her release to try out newer challenges in MMA or boxing.

Breaking: Holly Holm has parted ways with the UFC and is now a free agent. She had two fights left on her deal, asked to explore other opportunities and the UFC obliged. She plans on continuing to fight and is open to MMA or boxing, her long-time agent Lenny Fresquez tells…



Holm was one of the pioneers of female mixed martial artists and paved the way for many to follow. But her crowning achievement was a head-kick KO to knock Ronda Rousey off her perch. Rousey, at the time, seemed unbeatable, especially with the lack of proper strikers in the division. However, Holm’s kick not only put her out, it also seemingly derailed her career.

Rousey would never be the same fighter again and on return to the octagon, found it a hostile place with the competition having left her a mile behind.

Fans actually thanked Holm for making it possible and said, “Goodbye (Respectfully) thanks for knocking out Ronda Rousey”. Others also bid her farewell the same way- “She had a good run. The Rousey KO is the gift that keeps on giving.”



“Thank you for your contribution. And by contribution I mean knocking out ronday”, commented another fan, who just seemed like he couldn’t let it go! This man was just happy to give Holm her flowers and said, “One of the best to ever do it in wmma“.

Hopefully, Holm can continue on her fighting journey for as long as she wishes. After a career of exceeding expectations and being a pioneer for women in the sport, she has certainly earned it.

A closer look at Holm’s career in the UFC

Holly Holm, known as “The Preacher’s Daughter,” made her UFC debut on February 28, 2015, securing a split decision win over Raquel Pennington at UFC 184. Her most iconic moment came on November 14, 2015, at UFC 193, however, when she ended Rousey’s unbeaten streak.

Judging from the fans’s reactions, it’s safe to say, this win will follow her for the rest of her days. Holm was never one of the marquee champions of the division. But often, she was the gatekeeper. Anyone who wished to move up in the division and compete at the top of the division had to try and go through her.

If they did, there was a good chance, they could go on to hold the title in the future. Case in point, Valentina Shevchenko and Meisha Tate. Holm’s last fight in the UFC was against Kayla Harrison. It was Harrison’s debut and how she performed against Holm would have set the tone for the rest of her time in the promotion.

Harrison won the fight with a rear-necked choke in the second round. Holm, on the other hand, looked slightly out of place, subdued, and perhaps a touch slower than she was in her prime. So the decision to call it a day in the promotion doesn’t come as a surprise but it is a sad day for all regardless.