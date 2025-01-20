‘That’s Why He’s 5’3’: Umar Nurmagomedov’s ‘Jacked’ Childhood Photo Leaves Fans Suspecting ‘Unnatural Gains’

Just days before Umar Nurmagomedov’s title defense, a childhood photo of the fighter has surfaced, sparking some serious chatter online. In the photo, a young Umar appears unusually muscular for his age, prompting fans to speculate about potential “unnatural gains.”

The picture has reignited debates about how long Dagestani fighters, particularly those from Khabib’s team, might have been using performance-enhancing substances. While there’s no evidence to back up these claims, the buzz around the photo added an unexpected layer of drama ahead of Umar’s big fight at UFC 311.

Umar Nurmagomedov as a kid. pic.twitter.com/xYmiU7Sd9e — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 13, 2025



One fan said, “That’s why he’s 5’3” poking fun at Umar’s rather smaller frame.



Another fan reminded everyone that others from his camp had tested positive for banned substances and said, “Islam and Usman Nurmagomedov failed drug tests. Will Umar fail a drug test too?”. Needless to say, such a result would be a huge blow for all the parties involved.

“Kid looks like he’s on something”- commented another fan reiterating the common sentiment.

While this is all speculation at this point, it is worth noting that Umar has been clean his entire career thus far. However, Khabib and Islam’s suspensions along with other members of their team have continued to raise suspicions about their camp from time to time.

The Dagestani camp’s failed drug tests

In 2016, Islam had tested positive for meldonium, a substance prohibited that year. USADA later determined he wasn’t at fault, as his usage predated the ban. Meldonium is a non-specified substance that was only added to the World Anti-Doping Agency (“WADA”) Prohibited List in 2016.

Upon, further investigation, it was found that Islam had been prescribed the drug after a medical procedure, and his consumption of the same pre-dated it being added to the prohibited list.

In 2023, Umar’s brother Usman Nurmagomedov received a six-month suspension and a $50,000 fine after testing positive for a banned substance post-Bellator 300. He attributed this to prescribed medication and acknowledged not informing the athletic commission in advance.

Usman had however remained adamant that it was just medication and not steroids. Speaking to MMA Junkie at the time, he had said,

“If it were a steroid, they have to say, ‘this was a steroid’. And they have to give me more time for suspension. They have to give me like one year, two years, and we have examples from other guys.”

Additionally, Ruslan Magomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov were suspended for two years in 2016 after testing positive for ostarine. It is the same drug that has led to boxer Ryan Garcia being banned from the sport for a year.

Magomedov and Tukhugov had blamed their positive tests on contamination from supplements, but USADA upheld the suspensions.