The bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw has been moved to UFC 280.

Looks like UFC 280 is even better as Aljamain Sterling Vs. T.J Dillashaw Bantamweight will likely to be the co-main event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aljamain Sterling (@funkmastermma)



As Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports reported today (Tuesday, July 19, 2022), the UFC bantamweight title tilt between champion Sterling and former two-time champion Dillashaw will now be featured as the main event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the 22nd. October 2022. The fight was originally expected to take place at UFC 279 on September 10, 2022.

News of the move comes after it was announced earlier today that UFC 279 will be headlined by a non-title welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in Las Vegas.

The Bout with the Two for UFC 280



Sterling will be aiming for a second title defense after drawing with rival Petr Yan in April 2022. “Funkmaster” first won the title by disqualification in March 2021 when he landed an illegal knee against Yan in the fourth round (watch highlights). Their aforementioned rematch in April saw Sterling silence his naysayers by claiming a split victory.

As for Dillashaw, since suffering a quick 32-second knockout loss, he has fought once in his attempt at flyweight gold against Henry Cejudo in January 2019 (watch highlights). Dillashaw was suspended after the match for testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO), resulting in a two-year suspension. When Dillashaw returned in July 2021, he got the nod against perennial top contender Cory Sandhagen (watch highlights). He has since been recovering from a knee injury that was aggravated in the match.

Also, the UFC’s recently announced return to Fight Island was another lightweight title bout. Newest champion Charles Oliveira will go to war with Russian Islam Machachev in one of the sport’s most anticipated bouts.

The event only has three matches so far, but it’s a heck of a start, as seen below.

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev (Vacant Lightweight Belt)

(C)Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J Dillashaw

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Also Read: Charles Oliveira shouldn’t be considered The Lightweight champion, according to Chael Sonnen.