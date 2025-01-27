‘So Cute I Want to Cry’: Video of Baby Khabib Dining With Umar and Other Cousins Charms Fans

The Nurmagomedovs might be the most accomplished family inside the octagon but those boys were not always so fearsome. Khabib, for instance, loved the camera as a child and Umar loved making bunny ears. The video of the Nurmagomedov boys having a meal together at their home in Dagestan has gone viral and fans cannot believe how adorable they all were.

Khabib, even at that age looked the coolest of them all. However, it does seem like he loved the camera back then. It’s not something that seems to have changed since. But of course, as a child, he was far less subtle about it. And no, we are not the only ones thinking so. This fan, who also noticed how natural Khabib was on the camera, said, “Khabib getting back in the camera like : COME ON BRATHA YOU KNOW I DESERVE THIS”.

Umar, on the other hand, looks the most adorable kid there ever was. Perhaps, if Merab Dvalishvili saw this, he would change his opinion of the man. It is just wishful thinking. But fans certainly seem to be enjoying Baby Umar’s antics. “Umar is so cute“, this fan said without any intention of mincing his words. This fan, who seems to be a member of Gen Z, said, “Umar was a pookie“.

This fan almost came to tears because they couldn’t contend with just how cute Umar was and said, ‘awww umar so adorable I wanna cry‘.

Meanwhile, this fan thinks they all resemble each other and said, “Dang!!! They all look like khabib”. He was then rebuked by other fans, who let him know he was being bigoted and stereotyping the kids.

Now, if you are wondering where Islam Makhachev was during this time, you are in for a little bit of a disappointment. Islam only joined Khabib and the rest of the family in the year 2000.

How did Islam join the Nurmagomedovs?

Islam has been an honorary member of the Nurmagomedov family for almost 3 decades now. He was in second grade, when he found Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who took him under his wings and trained him.

Unfortunately, when Islam won the lightweight title at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira, the late Abdulmanap wasn’t there to see it happen. But the champion made sure that the world knew who was responsible for his achievement.

“[Khabib] and his father [made] me.” Islam dedicating his title to Abdulmanap and handing the belt to Khabib #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/RV1dnxZywB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 22, 2022

Islam was perhaps Abdulmanap’s best student. Even when he was a child, Abdulmanap believed he would one day go on to become a world champion. But it wasn’t just his sentiments talking.

In an interview from 2020, Khabib spoke about how when his family first met Islam, he was already a champion.

“We were going to the same school with Islam. He was younger than me, like 3 years. They go fo one tournament in another city. He and my big brother Shamil… They go, like 15 people, only 2 guys become champion. Islam and Shamil. Okay, Shamil is the champion, I understand that but who are you (Islam)? He’s a small guy, like 24 kgs.”

“He came back with a gold medal, you know. Since that time and now, this guy keeps the same thing- winning, winning, winning”, Khabib added proudly.

It’s been 5 years since this interview. Islam has continued to win everything on his path. Just a couple of weeks ago, he surpassed Khabib as the man with the most successful title defenses at lightweight and is now being considered the greatest fighter in the division.