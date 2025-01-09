‘They Delivered’: Javier Mendez Confident in Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov to Carry Father’s Plan

Javier Mendez is optimistic about Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov making history with both competing for UFC gold on the same card at UFC 311. With the event just days away, Mendez invoked the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s vision for Dagestani dominance in MMA, fondly referred to as the “father’s plan” while sharing some BTS videos of their fight camp.

Mendez, who has been instrumental in both Islam and Umar’s journey to the top claimed that the duo, along with flyweight prospect, Tagir Ulanbekov were en route to the promised land.

“Last day of sparring and I can say we are ready for Fathers plan to prevail Islam, Umar, Tagir Ulanbekov are on point. I asked them on Monday to give me their best sparring today Wednesday and they delivered what was expected.”

The entire Eagle’s MMA team, now headed by Khabib, was originally molded under the guidance and vision of Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap. He always envisioned that his son would win the lightweight crown and after defending it a few times, would pass it on to Islam.

He also wanted the younger Nurmagomedov, Umar to capture gold at 135-pounds. Umar now has the chance to win UFC gold and fulfill his late coach’s plans.

Islam, on the other hand, is already laying claims to be one of the greatest lightweight mixed martial artists of this generation. After Abdulmananap’s passing away from COVID-19, Khabib retired from the sport and trained Islam to take the mantle as planned.

It’s been years since then. Islam has not only won the title with a win over a dominant Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 but has gone on to defend it thrice against legends like Alexander Volkanivski and Dustin Poirier.

And in doing so, he has become the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

Mendez bats for Islam against Jon Jones

UFC President Dana White’s almost childish insistence that heavyweight champion Jones is the P4P #1 in the world has led to a rather bizarre debate on the subject. While some experts back White’s claims about Jones’s skills transcending weight classes, coach Mendez points to activity and competition as key factors.

“This is what I always say: How many fights does Jon Jones have in the last four years? Tell me. How many? If you said six or seven, OK. But how many does he have? Two in four years.”

Speaking to reporters, he asserted that Jones is an incredible talent and has done everything in the business. He might be the greatest of all time but that doesn’t make him P4P champion.

“If Islam were to do the same, I’d put Jon Jones at No. 1 – but he hasn’t fought (as much). If he had been active, then it’s a different conversation – but he’s barely fought. That reason alone, I put Islam at No. 1.”

Mendez is not wrong. While Jones has fought everyone and won, he hasn’t fought much in years. Besides, he refuses to fight the interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who is widely considered the greatest threat to his reign. So, how could then Jones be sitting at the top of the P4P list?