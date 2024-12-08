mobile app bar

‘This Is Why He Is on the Prelims’: Aljamain Sterling’s Performance Against Movsar Evolve at UFC 310 Leaves Fans Furious

Allan Binoy
Published

Movsar Evloev (red gloves) fights Aljamain Streling (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena.

Dec 7, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Movsar Evloev (red gloves) fights Aljamain Streling (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Aljamain Sterling’s night at UFC 310 didn’t go as planned, and fans are letting him hear about it. The former champion, who voiced frustration before the event about being placed on the prelims instead of the main card, suffered a unanimous decision loss to Movsar Evloev in what turned out to be a grappling-heavy contest.

The fight showcased both men’s technical prowess on the mat, but it was Evloev who consistently outmaneuvered Sterling, securing the victory with a dominant performance. For Sterling, who has built his reputation on his grappling skills, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow. And for fans, it added fuel to the fire of their criticism.

One fan berated Aljamain Sterling for his performance, “This is why someone like Sterling is on the prelims instead of the main card. Boring as f*ck in every single aspect of MMA”. According to this fan, the former champ should never be on the main card ever- “Aljamain Sterling should never leave the prelims for the rest of his career.”

However, there’s a former two-division champion who thinks ‘Funk Master‘ should have come away with the win.

Cejudo feels Sterling was robbed

In a twist few saw coming, Henry Cejudo, one of Sterling’s fiercest rivals, publicly defended the former champion after his loss to Evloev at UFC 310.

The two have shared a contentious history, with their feud peaking during their UFC title fight, which Sterling won via a controversial decision.

Normally, Cejudo’s opinions get a lot of vitriol online but this time, surprisingly, people actually agree with Triple C.


Another fan claimed that Sterling should have won the battle and said, “The UFC hates aljamain sterling. This shit is ridiculous. The most disrespected champ of all time“.

However, Sterling isn’t that bothered. The former champion was just happy to have been in a grappling battle for the ages.

Sterling and Evloev also shed their rivalry after the fight and seemed to meet up for a wholesome conversation.


Regardless of what fans might say, this was one heck of a fight. Hopefully, in the days to come, the UFC will do more to promote grapplers and help change the perception of what makes a ‘boring’ fight.

