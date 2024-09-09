Throwback: Khabib Nurmagomedov Annoyed by Coach Javier Mendez During Push-Up Challenge with Brother Usman

Getting to pull the Dagestani fighter’s leg is not something a lot of people can get away with. However, his American Kickboxing Academy Coach Javier Mendez and he have developed that kind of friendship over the years. And coach Mendez knows how to annoy the life out of poor Khabib.

In a throwback video shot by Mendez himself, ‘The Eagle’ is seen going all out on a push-up challenge against his cousin, Usman and the pair ask coach Mendez to film it for them to accurately decide who the winner is.

The pair lined up next to each other and ‘The Eagle’ stated that they would do as many push-ups as they could and they would let the fans decide who did it better.

And so they did. The pair worked their behinds off trying to do as many push-ups as possible, only for coach Mendez to look at their exhausted husks and tell them he didn’t film a damn thing!

“I don’t know I didn’t film it. How can I post I didn’t film it?”

Khabib, who seems like he had seen a ghost then asks Mendez, nay, begs him to not talk like that.

“What you talking? Please coach, now you gonna talk like this?”

To add more fuel to the fire, Usman then exclaimed saying he thinks he won the challenge. ‘The Eagle’ immediately pointed at the camera to look for the evidence.

Clearly, the former UFC lightweight champion has not lost his competitiveness yet and it seems to have gone viral amongst his teammates who now share the same hunger for winning as the undefeated Dagestani.

Now of course both Usman and he have come a long way since their silly push-up challenges. It was only last night that ‘The Eagle’ called his younger brother the best lightweight in the world.

Khabib calls Usman best lightweight after Islam

Usman Nurmagomedov successfully defended his Bellator lightweight title last night against Alexander Shabliy after putting on another dominant display. Although Shabliy put on a fight, he could only do so much against a rampaging Usman.

During the post-fight interview, Khabib had nothing but praise for his younger brother as he called him the best lightweight fighter after UFC champion, Islam Makhachev.

“I think Usman is right now one of the best lightweights in the world. I was before, now it’s our brother Islam [Makhachev], and Usman is next. This is dynasty.”

Team Khabib has been dominating the lightweight division for years now. It started off with ‘The Eagle’ himself, who passed down the mantle to Islam Makhachev and now its time for Usman to come and take the mantle. This will of course require him to shift his allegiances from Bellator to the UFC.