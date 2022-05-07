UFC 274 Reddit Stream: When and where to Watch UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje tonight?

UFC 274 Date, Time, Match Card, Reddit Live Stream & Broadcast Channel. When and where to Watch UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje tonight?

UFC 274 is set to be yet another explosive pay per view in the company’s history. There are three major fights to look out for in the card in Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje, Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza and Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson.

Fans have been clamoring for the event and here is everything you need to know about the pay per view from the matches to the time and how and where to watch it live.

UFC 274 Fight Card

Note: Charles Oliveira was originally scheduled to defend the UFC Lightweight Championship against Justin Gaethje. However, he was stripped off the title after missing weight this Friday. The two will still clash at the pay per view but only Gaethje has the opportunity to win the title, failing which the title will remain vacant.

When & Where to Watch UFC 274?

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona, United States.

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: Early Prelims – 5:30 p.m. ET

Main Prelims – 8 p.m. ET

Main Card – 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST.

If you are in the US, you can watch UFC 274 on ESPN Plus for $74.99. However, you can get the Pay Per View and an entire year of ESPN Plus for $99.98. This subscription will renew at $69.99 for your second year and also includes the Main Preliminary fights. You can catch the Early Prelims on UFC FightPass, at $9.99 per month.

UFC Fans in UK and Australia can watch the pay per view live on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 and on Kayo for $54.95 AUD.

If you are in Canada you can catch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and main prelims on TSN and RDS. The Main Card is available for viewing through various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

Unfortunately, UFC 274 will not be available for viewing through any Reddit Stream due to the site’s stand against global piracy artists.

Reddit’s Stance on Copyright infringement:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

