UFC 312: Du Plessis To Defend Title Against Strickland in Australia with Another Championship Fight on the Card

The UFC is heading Down Under for UFC 312, and the main event is a big one! Dricus Du Plessis will defend his middleweight title in a highly anticipated rematch against Sean Strickland on February 8, 2025, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Their first fight was nothing short of a war, with Du Plessis edging out a controversial decision that many felt should have gone Strickland’s way. Ever since that night, Strickland has been vocal about wanting another shot at the champ, calling him out repeatedly and stirring the pot on social media.

Now, after months of waiting, and somehow beating out Khamzat Chimaev in the title race, Strickland finally has his chance to settle the score.

TWO title fights down under #UFC312 Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2

Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez pic.twitter.com/VM28wrmVpv — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 8, 2024

Du Plessis, in the meantime, has embraced his role as champion, silencing critics with his unorthodox but effective ‘drunken Kung Fu master’ style. While he’s been adamant about fighting Chimaev after claiming that his win over Strickland was clean, the champion will want to take this opportunity to put all debates to rest.

As for Chimaev, despite his performance against Robert Whittaker, it seems he’ll have to wait his turn. There was a serious demand to see him challenge for the belt next, but with Strickland’s loud and persistent campaign for the rematch, the UFC brass opted to give him the nod.

That said, Strickland might not be glad to be fighting in the electric atmosphere of a historically vocal Sydney crowd given he has publicly shown his disdain for the country’s progressive policies on hate speech.

I’m not fighting in Australia. Were thinking Vegas in March I have a love for the aussies BUT I don’t think you’re government likes me… Which I take as a compliment!! Hate speech isn’t real and ill always speak up for my kangaroo homies!!!!!! FRRRRREEEEEDDDOOOOOMM! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 7, 2024

As entertaining as this fight is, UFC 312 has another big surprise for its fans down under.

UFC 312: Weili vs. Suarez

UFC commentator Jon Anik announced during the UFC 310 broadcast that strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event. This matchup marks a long-awaited title shot for Suarez, who has been on an incredible journey back to contention after overcoming injuries and setbacks.

Zhang, one of the most dominant champions in the division’s history, will look to continue her reign against a dangerous and undefeated grappler in Suarez. With her relentless wrestling and ground game, Suarez presents a unique challenge to the well-rounded and powerful Weili.

There has been a clamoring for this fight, and it promises to deliver fireworks as both women bring their A-game to the Octagon.

With two high-stakes fights at the top of the card, UFC 312 is shaping up to be an unforgettable night in Sydney.