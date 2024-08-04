UFC Abu Dhabi Bonuses: Olekiejczuk, Shara, Alvarez, and Murzakanov Each Score $50K Extra from Dana White and Co.

The UFC octagon returned to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi once again to kick off things in August and guess what the fans got what they came for in plenty – action! And once the dust settled, the promotion announced its $50,000 bonus with both the co-main eventers taking home the PON bonus.

Fan-favorite, Sharaputdin Magomedov and Polish slugger Michal Oleksiejczuk garnered Fight of the Night honors and $50,000 apiece for their action-packed co-main event scrap.

Though the one-eyed Russian extended his winning streak with a UD victory, the Polish fighter’s tenacity won the crowd over and Uncle Dana had to give out 50k to each. Next was Spain’s Joel Alvarez who thumped Brazil’s Elves Brener in round 3 of the main-card opener.

Courtesy of this performance, Alvarez snagged the PON bonus and took home the $50,000 cheque. Meanwhile, preliminary contestant, Azamat Murzakanov also bagged the 50k paycheck after he laid out Alonzo Menifield, 3:18 into the second stanza in their light heavyweight bout.

All in all, White’s generosity still shined bright, giving away $200,000 to his fighters even after last week’s lackluster UFC 304 card with several bouts ending in decisions.

On the other hand in the main event, we’ve got ourselves a new kid on the block, rising up to the challenge to win his first ever main event in grand fashion.

Umar Nurmagomedov outguns #2 ranked Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi

The bantamweight division just got a lot more interesting after Saturday’s Abu Dhabi fight card. The 135-lb category has a new name to fear after 28-year-old Umar Nurmagomedov showed his skills against former interim BW champion, Cory Sandhagen.

Despite a cold start, looking nervous against the 32-year-old, Umar quickly found his rhythm and started chipping away.

While ‘The Sandman’ stuffed his takedowns, going toe to toe in his game, grappling and rolling with his shooting attempts, ‘The Eagle’s’ cousin put a masterclass on striking, outdueling the cold and calculated Sandhagen 50-45, 49-46, 49-46.

In fact, for every one of Sandhagen’s punches, Umar returned crisp counter combinations, catching the American in several exchanges.

Though he failed to knock Cory down or drown him with his patented Dagestani pressure wrestling, he did enough on the judges’ scorecards despite the close fight and earn himself a title fight against the winner of Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.