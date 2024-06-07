UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Explains Dustin Poirier’s Controversial ‘Motherf**r’ Was Not Intentional: “Don’t Put Any Meaning”

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev did trash-talk each other a bit leading up to their title fight at UFc 302 but considering trash-talking history, it seemed like friendly banter for sure. However, when Dustin called Islam “motherf*cker”, the latter took offense. Now that Islam is back in Dagestan, he has explained that Poirier didn’t actually abuse him and it didn’t mean anything.

After the press conference prior to UFC 302, Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev squared off against each other for the first time. In the heat of the moment, Poirier cussed out Islam Makhachev, following which the champ asked him not to repeat it again or get slapped.

This did not stop Poirier who used the word again. The two later sorted it out when ‘The Diamond’ went backstage and explained to Islam that he would never disrespect his family and that this was not his heart. The two went to battle a day later and hugged it out like brothers when it was over.

Now when the champion touched down back home, local media asked him about Poirier’s insults and what he made of it now that the fight is over. The champion shed light on the situation saying,

“He wasn’t aggressive. He used an American slang at the press conference. They don’t put any meaning into it. Poirier is a very respectful man. He came up to me after weigh ins to explain that he didn’t mean anything bad. He approached me in the cage as well. He asked my manager to try and explain to me that the word does not have a bad meaning.”

Islam Makhachev explains to the journalists that “motherf**r” is an american slang, and Dustin Poirier didn’t put any meaning into it. Ushatayka pic.twitter.com/7TOLIUTBJx — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 6, 2024



Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev’s victory against ‘The Diamond’ after being pushed to the limit not only seems to have impressed fans, and pundits but also his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Islam Makhachev’s growth after UFC 302

Makhachev has mostly steamrolled all the fighters put in front of him in the UFC. He has never had to overcome adversity the way he did at UFC 302. This led ‘The Eagle’ to state that his protege grew a lot at UFC 302.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s reaction to Islam Makhachev’s submission win over Dustin Poirier at #ufc302 “Today, Islam grew a lot, you don’t even understand” #mma #ufc

pic.twitter.com/kEs2bijccs — MMA MONK (@the_mma_monk) June 2, 2024



Following the win in a backstage interview, ‘The Eagle’ stated that both Makhachev and his team learned a lot about him following his fight with Dustin Poirier. Khabib stated that Makhachev pushed himself to places he did not know existed to secure a win. Hopefully, he can continue to do so and become a generational champion like his mentor.