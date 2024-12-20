UFC Champion Jon Jones Fuels Rumors of Joining Popular Action-Packed Series ‘SEAL Team’ as an Actor

Just months after Jon Jones defended his title against Stipe Miocic, the UFC heavyweight champion is returning to your screens—or so it seems. ‘Bones’ shared a few pictures of what seems to be the set of the popular TV series SEAL Team. While nothing has been made official yet, Jones seems to be on board, playing a member of the US armed forces on the show.

Jones, who had earlier played a role in Georges St-Pierre’s The Cage, called working on the sets of ‘SEAL Team’ a humbling experience. While he admits this is all rather new, he is willing to work just as hard.

“I’m honored, I’m motivated, and I’m excited for what’s ahead. This is only the beginning. The grind doesn’t stop—let’s keep building something special. The future’s looking real bright.”

The reaction to Jones’ new venture has been mostly positive. However, some fans also joked around, saying they were surprised to see the lengths Jones would go to so that he wouldn’t have to fight in the title unification match- “Bro enlisted into the army to duck Aspinall“. This fan asked what if the interim champion chased him there as well and said, “What if Tommy boy follow you into acting too“.

Others were just happy to make GTA 6 jokes and said, “we got jonny bones the actor before GTA 6“.

Despite the jokes and the GTA references, it has now been confirmed that Jones will be defending the undisputed title against Tom Aspinall in 2025. While it might not have come from the horse’s mouth, it did come from the guy who owns the stable.

Dana White confirms Jones vs. Aspinall for 2025

After months of speculation about whether Jones could be convinced to fight Aspinall and give fans what they want, it seems the UFC bossman has managed to do the impossible.

Jones has either avoided talking about Aspinall or just called him an A-hole for the entirety of his press tour for UFC 310. He had claimed that Aspinall needed to fight more champions to be able to face him. Jones had also claimed that at this point in his career, it didn’t make any sense for him to fight Aspinall since he would rather go for a big fight against light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

He had then told reporters that the only way he would be willing to fight Aspinall was if the UFC were to give him a check big enough that a win or loss against the interim champion wouldn’t make a difference.

Now, which one of those demands, White and the UFC agreed to remains a mystery and is likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future. But White has assured that he was in the business of getting fans what they want and since there has been a clamor to see Jones fight a heavyweight champion in their prime.

The UFC bossman described it as the biggest heavyweight fight in history and guaranteed fans that it was finally happening.