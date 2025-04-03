UFC Coach Breaks Silence on Shocking Viral Fight That Took Place Within His Own Team’s Corner

Jamall Emmers and Gabriel Miranda meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Fight Night

There’s a reason UFC President Dana White loves Mexico – the country loves a good fight. And that is exactly what they got when featherweight Jamall Emmers fought Gabriel Mirandan on the night, securing a KO in the dying seconds of the very first round. And then it got infinitely better.

After the referee rang the final bell, a corner cam footage showed Emmers striking coach Chris Culley standing up and pointing a finger at his jiu-jitsu coach Jacob Behney before saying something to him. The pair then got into a slight tussle, with Behney grabbing Culley’s arm and pushing him back slightly.

Jamall Emmers corner almost got into a fight after his knockout win #UFCMexicopic.twitter.com/qydf1cywyf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 29, 2025

Days later, Culley has finally broken his silence on what exactly happened that caused this altercation. According to Emmers’ striking coach, it was a lot of pent up frustration about the way Behney was going about the game plan.

Culley, who is also Emmers’ kid’s godfather, spoke to the fight and told him that he would call out Behney whenever he did not feel like the game plan was not the best.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Emmers’ striking coach spoke about the altercation saying, “I stand up and I say, ‘I f*cking told you’. I told him for 3 fights and it was just a summation of everything. I f**king told you, man.”

“I told him for 3 fights and it was just a summation of everything. I f**king told you, man.” Jamall Emmers coach, Chris Culley (@UrbanLegend145), explains the viral heated moment in the ‘Team Emmers’ corner captured at #UFCMexico Source: MMA Today w/@DinThomas & @AlanJouban pic.twitter.com/IJnZSL5w4i — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) April 2, 2025

But what the camera missed out on was another interaction between Behney and Chris Padilla. Culley claims that the UFC lightweight fighter asked Behney to stop dishing out negative comments during the fight, and in response, Behney grabbed his hand and said, “Don’t put your f*cking hands on me.”

There’s no point arguing the merits of these fights since it’s a bad lool for everyone involved. And even though he won the fight over the weekend, it does look like Emmers definitely needs to make some changes to his coaching staff.

And as if this circus wasn’t enough, Bruce Buffer made a rare gaffe while announcing the winner.

UFC Mexico City Mishap for Jamall Emmers

Emmers produced a stunning KO of Miranda in the very first round of the fight, but his KO kept getting overshadowed, first by his own corner, then by Buffer himself.

As Buffer announced the winner of the fight, he slipped up and took Miranda’s name instead, but an unphased Emmers still got his hands raised and celebrated.

Bruce Buffer announced Gabriel Miranda defeated Jamall Emmers #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/17BCvBY0Lp — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) March 29, 2025

By the time Buffer realized his mistake and tried to correct it, Daniel Cormier had already stepped into the octagon to interview Emmers, and Buffer’s mic got cut out.

Thankfully, Emmers seemed unfazed by all that happened in the octagon, as he looked very happy with himself during the post-fight press conference, even calling out the winner of the other 145lb fight on the card, Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa.