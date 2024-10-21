UFC Events in October 2024: Dates, Times, Locations, and Full Fight Card Lineup

UFC 307 headlined by Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree kicked things off to a bright start for the company in October. Now, as the MMA community rolls past that massive PPV, brushing past the Fight Night in Vegas at the promotion’s Apex Facility, Dana White & Co. have a lot more in store!

The matchmakers had put together two massive PPV cards for October and one among them is done and dusted while the other – UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway – is garnering all the hype.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway detailed

First off was the highly successful UFC 307 that went down in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 6. This was quickly followed by week 9 of DWCS Season 8 then by UFC Fight Night: Brandon Royval vs Tatsuro Taira. And now, the second-biggest PPV card of the month is almost a week away.

Moving on to UFC 308, the promotion’s next biggest bet, Max ‘The Blessed’ Holloway will finally get his shot at the featherweight gold against newly crowned Georgian-Spaniard champion, Ili Topuria in the main event. Fight fans can catch the action live on Saturday, Oct 26, 6:30 PM GMT+5:30.

Before the night ends with the featherweight ringer, fans can expect a barnburner of a middleweight bout between undefeated Chechen Khamzat Chimaev and former middleweight king, Robert Whittaker. Furthermore, the card also has an additional 145-lb bout with Dan Ige against the #12 ranked knockout artist Lerone Murphy.

#2 ranked light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev also gets the opportunity to shine with the matchmakers pitting him against Alexander Rakic, a bout that will probably change the landscape of the LHW category.

Last but not least, fans get to witness the sensational one-eyed Russian Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov locking horns with Armenia’s Armen Patrosyan in what will be a banger of a middleweight fight.

But before that, the promotion has put forth a stellar Fight Night at its Apex Facility. Middleweight contenders, Michel Pereira and Anthony Hernandez are set to headline the event on Sunday, October 20.

UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira

Before the action heads to Abu Dhabi for the featherweight title ringer, the UFC is set to a halt in Vegas for a Fight Night. Headlining the event is the Hernandez vs Pereira fight at middleweight on the 20th, 4:30 AM GMT+5:30. While America’s Anthony Hernandez takes on the flamboyant Brazilian #10 bantamweight Rob Font makes his UFC return, taking on Kyler Philips in the co-main-event.

The main card of the evening has three more bouts in the flyweight, bantamweight & featherweight categories with Charles Johnson vs Samudaerji, Brady Hiestand vs Jake Hadley & Darren Elkins vs Daniel Pineda adding excitement to the main card. Now, for ardent fans out there, who don’t want to miss out on any of these, below are the streaming details.

How to watch UFC 308?

Wondering how to catch the action live? Well, the answer is simple. For that, one’s going to need an ESPN+ subscription. A basic subscription plan is fixed at $10.99 per month, or $109.99 a year. Fans can also bundle ESPN+ with Hulu + Live TV, which provides access to 95 channels (CBS, TBS, ESPN, etc.) along with Disney+. This will cost $76.99 per month with ads or $89.99 without ads.

While the prelims are set to commence at 3:30 pm BST, the PPV main card portion of UFC 308 is set to start at 7 pm BST with the octagon walks for the main event – Topuria vs Holloway – expected to take place around 9:30 pm BST.

As for fans from the UK, the UFC 308 prelims will be broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass, TNT Sports 1, and Discovery+. Whereas, the main card will be available live stream on TNT Sports Box Office at a price of £19.99.