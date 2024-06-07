UFC Insider Confirms Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: ‘The Fight Is On’

Will he? Won’t he? He will, according to Daniel Cormier. Yes, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is still on for UFC 303.

The return of ‘The Mystic Mac’ seemed in jeopardy after rumors of the UFC calling off the fight. The Irishman’s return to the octagon after a break of almost three years has fans excited, but also nervous because it’s Conor, and you just never know!

However, Daniel Cormier has washed away all the doubts regarding the fight. In the latest episode of The Good Guy/ Bad Guy on YouTube, Chael Sonnen, and he praised Conor McGregor for his marketing. Cormier then had this to say about the fight,

“And guys right now as we stand, the fight is still on as you saw you can still order it on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, and get ten dollars off.”

So there you go. Despite the cancellation of the press tour in Dublin, fans can rest easy now knowing Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is still on despite all the mind games.

That said, there is one thing about the fight that both Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen simply cannot get behind.

No backup fighter for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight?

While rumor mills would have Alexander Volkanovski as a backup for the fight, both Sonnen and DC cannot seem to understand why there was no official back up fighter for the event.

Most big UFC PPV events, especially the main events always have a backup fighter. This is a failsafe in case something happens to one of the fighters. Unfortunately, as mentioned before, the McGregor vs Chandler fight doesn’t have one.

In the same episode of Good Guy/ Bad Guy, Cormier spoke about it saying,

“Why in the world Chael do we not have a backup guy or if we do, why don’t anybody know about it?”

That said, Chael Sonnen informed fans about how the UFC does not usually announce the backup fighter, they reveal it closer to the fight. But this is as close as we are going to get before Michael Chandler breaks out of his gym, gets on a flight to Ireland, and finds Conor himself.