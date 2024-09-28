“UFC is Rigged”: Fans Claim Joanderson Brito Was Unjustly Robbed in Broad Daylight by William Gomis

mobile app bar

Kishore R
Published

FARMASI ARENA RECEBE O UFC301 RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – 04.05.2024: FARMASI ARENA RECEBE O UFC301 – UFC301 begins this Saturday (4), at Farmasi Arena, located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. In the photo, the fight between athletes Jack Shore and Joanderson Brito. (Photo: Belga/Fotoarena) x2533940x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA Belga

The UFC Paris card has been truly insane but it wasn’t without its flaws. Fans were shocked to see the win taken away from Joanderson Brito in his featherweight bout. The Brazilian faced local lad, William Gomis in a featherweight bout and was unjustly ‘robbed’ as per fans, with the judges handing him an SD win.

Brito was clearly the aggressor this evening, walking forward and firing vicious kicks and punches while Gomis appeared to be on the backfoot except for his occasional counterattacks.

However, it didn’t cut it for the UFC judges who furthered the fixing allegations after they seemingly robbed Brito of a much-deserved win.

Soon the fandom took up arms and mercilessly thrashed the promotion and its judges for denying Brito the deserved win. With the official scorecard showing (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) warranting the Frenchman the win, one fan stated the obvious –

“Robbery. Brito has a better argument for a 30-27 than Gomis has for winning 2 rounds.”

Whereas others simply vented out their frustrations, taking shots at the promotion.

“The UFC just robbed Joanderson Brito in broad day light. What the f**k.” 

This fan articulated it down to a dot.

“Wow what an absolute joke. Brito won that fight.” 

UFC is never going to live down these allegations, are they?

“blatant robbery.” 

Meanwhile, another random fan alleged that the promotion itself was rigged. Well, no one cannot be certain about whatever the fans are seeing but there certainly has been a trend that has seen fighters winning on their home turf.

To be updated…

