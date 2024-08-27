UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Reveals FIFA Addiction Turned Him Into a Full-Time Soccer Fan

Daniel Cormier is in his soccer era at the moment. The sport has suddenly piqued his interest after not watching it all his life. In fact, he’s even shot penalty kicks during a UFC weigh-in show. In fact, every time he talks about soccer, fans have been wondering where this knowledge of the sport has been coming from. Well, as it turns out, it’s FIFA addiction!

Although soccer is the most viewed sport in the world, it is not very big in the United States. So naturally, Cormier never got into it. Besides, he had other stuff going on in his life, like wrestling at the Olympics.

However, as he revealed in the latest episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, he is a massive fan of the beautiful game now that a FIFA addiction has made him watch the actual game.

“Playing that stupid video game has made me fall in love with soccer. I started playing the game, now I’ve fallen in love with the actual game, which is beautiful by the way.”

Cormier also revealed that he wakes up at 6 am on Saturdays just so he can watch the Premier League on Peacock.

That’s how obsessed he is with the game now. In fact, he even told Chael Sonnen that both of them would go to watch a match when the World Cup comes to the United States in 2026.

But before they do that Cormier should probably have a word with Joaquin Buckley.

Buckley calls out DC for diminishing him

Buckley has not been happy with DC since the former double champion had referred to his calling out of Conor McGregor for a fight as a farce and idiotic.

Both DC and Buckley have since been feuding on and off on social media platforms.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Buckley called out the former UFC champion for allegedly trying to break him down.

“I feel like DC could’ve helped me with trying to go where I’m trying to go instead of trying to diminish me or break me down.”

pic.twitter.com/1CkT2uFlAY — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 26, 2024

When ‘DC’ says something, fans listen and reciprocate. As a result of this Buckley’s been getting a lot of backlash since Cormier really went after him, calling his call out stupid. On can only hope that the feud sees a happy ending.