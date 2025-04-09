mobile app bar

UFC Legend Fearing His Wife's Wrath Asks Fans to Pray After Forgetting Anniversary

Allan Binoy
Published

Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem

Credits: Instagram

A former UFC fighter may be sleeping on the couch tonight or even for the foreseeable future. Despite being 6 feet 3 inches tall, well over 200 lbs in weight, and a certified killer inside the octagon, even Alistair Overeem fumbles the bad sometimes.

But to be fair, the Dutchman created his own problems. He forgot the most fundamental rule of any relationship: you don’t forget your partner’s birthday or the date of your anniversary.

Well, Overeem forgot the latter, and his partner made sure he knew he messed up. The retired former MMA fighter posted a video on his story with his fiance Sophie, holding a bouquet of roses and wishing him a happy anniversary.

“Forgot the anniversary. She didn’t say a word – just showed up with flowers, chocolate, and that look. I’m just tryna survive at this point. Pray for me“, he said.

 

Overeem is currently with his fiance, Sophie, after getting engaged to her just this past October in 2024. The pair made the news official on Instagram with a post.

“Sophie, my angel who lights up my life with your kindness, laughter and endless support. I am – forever grateful to be spending the rest of my life with you by my side”, Overeem said.

The pair have kept their relationship under wraps, with the Dutchman only posting about Sophie once in a while on his Instagram page. There is not much information available on her at the moment, either.

Nowadays, with his fighting career left way behind in the rear-view mirror, Overeem has turned to social media, where he shares insights into his daily life, as well as his family.

Overeem also has two daughters from a previous relationship and you guessed it, they have also started training in Mixed Martial Arts at a young age.

Overeem’s quality time with his daughters

The former UFC fighter is a proud girl, dad to Yazz-Ley and Storm. Despite not being their mother, his current fiance, Sophie is raising his girls with him. The entire family goes out on trips all the time, especially to Croatia, where his fiance is from.

Overeem has an entire Instagram highlights section for his daughters, where he shows fans just how much they mean to him.

In fact, he also has a reel put up on his page where he reveals that he stopped fighting so he could be more present in the lives of both his daughters.

Professional fighters have to undergo weeks of training camps, often at different locations, which means a lot of time away from family. And while it is something he wanted as a younger man, Overeem no longer sees the benefits of such commitment to the sport.

“To all the warriors, fighters, and hardworking fathers out there: Your kids won’t remember the trophies, but they will remember the time you spent with them. Be present”, he says. 

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

