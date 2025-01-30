UFC Saudi Arabia: Start Time of Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov in USA, New Zealand, Russia, and 20+ Countries

Get ready for a massive UFC Fight Night this Saturday, February 1, 2025, as the UFC kicks off the year with an exciting event in Saudi Arabia. The card is headlined by a thrilling middleweight showdown between former champion Israel Adesanya and rising contender Nassourdine Imavov. While an Izzy showstopper is always a sight to behold, the co-main event is also looking like a banger with Michael Page and Sharaputdin Magomedov.

The Main Event: Adesanya vs. Imavov

Adesanya (24-4), the former UFC middleweight champion, is looking to bounce back after a rough patch in his career. After losing his title to Sean Strickland in September 2023, Adesanya has found him lacking that special sauce that made him a legend.

His bid to reclaim the gold in August 2024 also ended in a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305. Now, Adesanya is determined to get back on track, and his fight against the surging Imavov is a must-win for him to remain a title contender.

Imavov (15-4-0-1), ranked fifth in the UFC middleweight division, has been on an impressive four-fight unbeaten streak. His most recent victory was a unanimous decision win over Brendan Allen in September, and he’ll be eager to take out the former champ and continue his rise up the ranks. Imavov’s last loss came in January 2023, when Strickland handed him a decision defeat.

Co-Main Event: Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov

The co-main event is just as exciting, with ‘Venom’ Page stepping up to the middleweight division to face undefeated Shara ‘Bullet’. Page, known for his electrifying striking and unorthodox style, will be testing himself against the 185-pound division’s rising star, in hopes of rejuvenating his UFC career.

Magomedov has yet to taste defeat in his career and believes if he wins this fight, a title fight might not be too far away. Both are vicious and creative strikers, so promises to be an incredible back-and-forth kind of fight.

But where do you watch it? More importantly, when do you watch it since it’s being hosted in Saudi Arabia?

When and Where to Watch UFC Saudi Arabia

If you’re wondering what time the event will start in your country, we’ve got you covered with the schedule for over 20 countries! The event kicks off with the prelims on February 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET in the USA, but times vary depending on your location. Here’s when the main card and main event will take place in various parts of the world:

USA:

• Prelims: 9:00 a.m. ET, 6:00 a.m. PT

• Main Card: 12:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. PT

• Main Event: 2:00 p.m. ET, 11:00 a.m. PT (approx)

Canada:

• Prelims: 9:00 a.m. ET, 6:00 a.m. PT

• Main Card: 12:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. PT

• Main Event: 2:00 p.m. ET, 11:00 a.m. PT (approx)

Mexico:

• Prelims: 8:00 a.m. CST

• Main Card: 11:00 a.m. CST

• Main Event: 1:00 p.m. CST (approx)

Brazil:

• Prelims: 11:00 a.m. BRT

• Main Card: 2:00 p.m. BRT

• Main Event: 4:00 p.m. BRT (approx)

Argentina:

• Prelims: 11:00 a.m. ART

• Main Card: 2:00 p.m. ART

• Main Event: 4:00 p.m. ART (approx)

UK:

• Prelims: 2:00 p.m. GMT

• Main Card: 5:00 p.m. GMT

• Main Event: 7:00 p.m. GMT (approx)

Ireland:

• Prelims: 2:00 p.m. GMT

• Main Card: 5:00 p.m. GMT

• Main Event: 7:00 p.m. GMT (approx)

Spain:

• Prelims: 3:00 p.m. CET

• Main Card: 6:00 p.m. CET

• Main Event: 8:00 p.m. CET (approx)

France:

• Prelims: 3:00 p.m. CET

• Main Card: 6:00 p.m. CET

• Main Event: 8:00 p.m. CET (approx)

Russia:

• Prelims: 6:00 p.m. MSK

• Main Card: 9:00 p.m. MSK

• Main Event: 11:00 p.m. MSK (approx)

China:

• Prelims: 10:00 p.m. CST

• Main Card: 1:00 a.m. CST (Feb 2)

• Main Event: 3:00 a.m. CST (Feb 2, approx)

Japan:

• Prelims: 11:00 p.m. JST

• Main Card: 2:00 a.m. JST (Feb 2)

• Main Event: 4:00 a.m. JST (Feb 2, approx)

Singapore:

• Prelims: 10:00 p.m. SGT

• Main Card: 1:00 a.m. SGT (Feb 2)

• Main Event: 3:00 a.m. SGT (Feb 2, approx)

India:

• Prelims: 7:30 p.m. IST

• Main Card: 10:30 p.m. IST

• Main Event: 12:30 a.m. IST (Feb 2, approx)

UAE:

• Prelims: 6:00 p.m. GST

• Main Card: 9:00 p.m. GST

• Main Event: 11:00 p.m. GST (approx)

Saudi Arabia:

• Prelims: 6:00 p.m. AST

• Main Card: 9:00 p.m. AST

• Main Event: 11:00 p.m. AST (approx)

South Africa:

• Prelims: 3:00 p.m. SAST

• Main Card: 6:00 p.m. SAST

• Main Event: 8:00 p.m. SAST (approx)

Suriname:

• Prelims: 9:00 a.m. SRT

• Main Card: 12:00 p.m. SRT

• Main Event: 2:00 p.m. SRT (approx)

Australia:

• Prelims: 1:00 a.m. AEDT (Feb 2)

• Main Card: 4:00 a.m. AEDT (Feb 2)

• Main Event: 6:00 a.m. AEDT (Feb 2, approx)

New Zealand:

• Prelims: 3:00 a.m. NZDT (Feb 2)

• Main Card: 6:00 a.m. NZDT (Feb 2)

• Main Event: 8:00 a.m. NZDT (Feb 2, approx)

How to Watch:

You can catch all the action on ESPN+ in the USA, but check with local broadcasters in your country for streaming options. Also do make a note not to illegally stream. Neither Uncle Dana nor Uncle Sam appreciate that at all.