UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Owns Up to ‘Stupid Move’ in Crypto Coin Controversy

Khamzat Chimaev recently promoted the Smash token cryptocurrency, had a lot of his fans invested in it right before the token crashed. Fans were then quick to call Chimaev out for ‘insider trading’ and scamming his them a great deal of money. ‘Borz’ and his team had then released an apology video with one of the founders of the token, but the UFC fighter himself had not made a comment yet.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, the reporter asked the UFC fighter about the entire cryptocurrency situation and he owned up to his mistake.

Chimaev looked pretty dejected while talking about the situation and maintained that he does not know anything about cryptocurrency,

“My manager… you can say acted stupidly and I also made a mistake in this crypto. I don’t understand [crypto] at all, I trust my manager…”

"Well, my manager… you can say acted stupidly and I also made a mistake in this crypto. I don't understand [crypto] at all, I trust my manager… Like any other athlete probably doesn't know what crypto is and…"

Although he admitted he made a mistake, he did not talk about what he would do for the fans who lost their money. All he did say was he would find the people responsible and make them apologize for it. However, fans have been asking for him to fire his manager for his mistake.

While Chimaev was clearing the air about the crypto scam, he also talked about the rumors of Sean Strickland beating him up in sparring.

Strickland lies?

Former middleweight champion, Strickland recently stated that he beat Chimaev in a sparring session. The American spoke about how he dominated in the striking exchanges.

However, in a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, the Chechen fighter shed some light on the situation and helped fans understand what actually transpired and Strickland told them,

“There were a lot of guys around who saw me choking him and beating him up…We also have some unfinished business. It would be good to see who’s better inside the octagon.”

"[Strickland] said he beat me in sparring, but there were a lot of guys around who saw me choking him and beating him up. So we also have some unfinished business."

Chimaev claims that not only did he beat Strickland, but he also has witnesses as well as a tape of the entire sparring session to prove his statement. It will be interesting to see if the Russian fighter ever does end up releasing the tape and letting the fans decide who won.