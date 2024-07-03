UFC Star Pereira Reveals Fight Details and Confirms Opponent for Upcoming Sphere Event

The UFC is slowly putting together what is set to be one of the most important cards of all time in the promotion’s history. The promotion heads to the Sphere for the first time later this year and Dana White has promised to pull out all the stops to make it an event unlike any other. As the pieces of the cards slowly fall into place, UFC middleweight Michel Pereira confirmed that he will be fighting Anthony Hernandez at UFC 306.

Dana White has confirmed that UFC 306 also known as ‘UFC Noche’ will be a tribute to the Mexican fighting community. Therefore, a lot of the Mexican fighters in the organization are being booked for the fight card. Middleweight Pereira took to Instagram to share a message with the fans as well as his opponent ahead of their upcoming fight, saying,

“HERE WE GOOOO !! September 14th the Sphere Las Vegas will be LIT. And Carrapato Hernandez is going to meet the Revestrés and Smoke Mix!! Michel Pereira x Anthony Hernandez!! HERE WE GO!!”

White and his team have left no stone unturned to make a splash with their first event at The Sphere. The UFC President stated in a recent interview that he got the idea of a UFC event at The Sphere after going there with Tom Brady to attend a U2 performance.

Hence, with the event at the Sphere shaping up to be something grand, both Pererira and Hernandez will be desperate to make a dominant statement.

Pereira aiming to extend his win streak to nine against Anthony Hernandez

In all likelihood, the fight between Pereira and Hernandez will not go the distance. Both fighters are devastating finishers who are on extremely impressive win streaks at the moment. Pereira is on an eight-fight win streak and his last three fights have ended in devastating finishes.

Meanwhile, Hernandez is on a five-fight win streak and has finished four of his last five opponents. On top of it, the fight will have a lot on the line as both men can take a significant step forward in their pursuit of middleweight gold with a win at UFC 306.