UFC Vegas 100 Purse and Payouts: Carlos Prates’ Estimated Earnings for Defeating Neil Magny Revealed

UFC Vegas 100 wrapped up with an exciting main event between Neil Magny’s much-anticipated return in a first-round KO loss to Carlos Prates. Now, as the dust settles, the attention turns to an equally intriguing topic—fighter payouts.

Magny’s guaranteed payout for the fight was reportedly $400k, thanks to his main-event contract, which usually earns him around $250k per fight. Magny was hoping to make a return to his winning days, especially after a loss to Michael Morales at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho.

Prates, on the other hand, was coming off a three-fight win streak after getting his UFC contract through the Dana White Contender Series. He had already put on a masterclass in striking against Li Jingliang the last time he fought and was expected to try and do more of the same against a veteran like Magny.

And after doing exactly that, he has further solidified his position as a serious threat in the ever-growing welterweight division. He is estimated to have earned a $350k guaranteed purse for UFC Vegas 100, plus an additional $50k win bonus, making his night especially profitable.

Prates sensational performance also garnered him praise from former UFC champion and 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medalist Henry Cejudo.

Triple C calls out WW division for Prates

Cejudo was so impressed by Prates first-round KO that he decided to put the entire welterweight division on notice for him.

“Carlos Prates has a very bright future in the UFC. Welterweights beware #UFCVegas100.”

And why wouldn’t he? Prates went there to win and it was evident when the fight started without a glove touch.

His opponent, Magny immediately took the center cage and landed a leg kick. As Prates advanced, the American fighter tried to bring the fight to the ground, where he could control the pace of the fight better, something that he hadn’t exactly done in his last fight. And from the looks of it, Prates seemed to have been rushing him, while still being calculated in his approach.

So, they clinched, but the Brazilian welterweight secured a top position as they hit the mat, and landed a hard right before letting Magny stand. Magny’s continued to pressure him with takedown attempts but he just didn’t have the same zip to them as was expected of him.

Prates showed incredible ground defense as well.

After stuffing the takedowns, he circled, landed a solid left, and began stalking Magny, till he landed a short elbow to drop the American. Magney got up only to find his face being the target of a finishing flurry from Prates.

A final left hand sent Magny face-down to the canvas as the round closed.