UFC Weight Divisions Explained: What are the UFC weight classes?

Like most combat sports the UFC operates under various weight classes. Let us go through them and understand why they are integral in MMA.

In 1997, the UFC created weight classes. The Lightweight and Heavyweight divisions were the inaugural weight divisions. Previously, the UFC held open weight fights. The UFC did not implement proper weight divisions until UFC 31 in 2001, which is still used today.

It might be challenging to keep track of the various weight classes in MMA. They are not the same as the weight classes used in boxing.

Every fighter in the UFC must compete in a weight class that already exists (although they can choose to move up or down the divisions if they wish).

Fighters are classified according to the weight class they compete with, with the ultimate objective of becoming the UFC Champion of that weight division.

HOW MANY WEIGHT CLASSES DOES THE UFC HAVE?

The UFC now has 12 weight classes: eight men’s and four women’s.

The following is a list of each UFC weight division:

Weight Division Min Weigh-in Weight Max Weigh-in Weight Men’s Heavyweight 205 lbs (93 kg) 265 lbs (120 kg) Men’s Light Heavyweight 185 lbs (84 kg) 205 lbs (93 kg) Men’s Middleweight 170 lbs (77 kg) 185 lbs (84 kg) Men’s Welterweight 155 lbs (70 kg) 170 lbs (77 kg) Men’s Lightweight 145 lbs (66 kg) 155 lbs (70 kg) Men’s Featherweight 135 lbs (61 kg) 145 lbs (66 kg) Men’s Bantamweight 125 lbs (57 kg) 135 lbs (61 kg) Men’s Flyweight 115 lbs (52 kg) 125 lbs (57 kg) Women’s Featherweight 135 lbs (61 kg) 145 lbs (66 kg) Women’s Bantamweight 125 lbs (57 kg) 135 lbs (61 kg) Women’s Flyweight 115 lbs (52 kg) 125 lbs (57 kg) Women’s Strawweight None 115 lbs (52 kg)

WHY ARE THERE WEIGHT CLASSES IN MMA?

Weight divisions exist so that fighters of similar sizes can compete on an equal footing. Because neither combatant has a weight advantage, they will have to rely on their superior fighting skills to defeat their opponent.

Without weight classifications, a fighter who is much larger than his or her opponent can win a battle even if their opponent is far more skillful. Because mass is such a significant advantage in a battle, weight classes were created to counteract it.

WHAT IS WEIGHT CUTTING, AND WHAT HAPPENS IF A FIGHTER COMES IN OVERWEIGHT?

A fighter will try to drop weight in a severe and unhealthy manner a week or so before a battle. They’ll try to shed as much water weight as possible. They spend a lot of time in the sauna or sauna bags, and they don’t drink much water. This practice aims to get just under their division’s maximum weight limit. This defines weight cutting.

Once the combatant has dropped below the maximum upper weight limit, they will rehydrate rapidly. As a result, they will bring more weight and power to the fight. In less than 24 hours, a combatant can gain 10-15 pounds.

If a fighter weighs in excessively overweight the day before their fight (which is common in UFC fights), their opponent has the option of continuing the fight or not.

When an opponent accepts to fight an overweight opponent, they usually receive 20% of their opponent’s purse.

If a fighter fails to make weight for a title bout, they will be ineligible to win the UFC belt at stake (even if they win the fight).

Other times, their opponent will refuse to fight because they believe their opponent who failed to make weight is attempting to gain an unfair advantage over them.

The addition of weight divisions lends validity to the sport. In a battle, weight is also a significant advantage. More weight classes allow the UFC to stage more title fights, resulting in increased revenue from PPV points.

Also Read: Joe Rogan discusses who he thinks Conor McGregor should face next