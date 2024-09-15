Umar Nurmagomedov Lays Out Game Plan for Sean O’Malley to Defeat Merab Dvalishvili

Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is putting his belt on the line on Saturday night against Merab Dvalishvili, in what many consider his toughest test as champion so far due to the Georgian’s dominant wrestling style. The fight is expected to go to the ground and with the champion not best adapted to it, so the #2 title contender Umar Nurmagomedov believes, there’s only one way ‘Suga’ wins.

‘Suga’ will have worked on his takedown defense a lot in this training camp. But there is only so much wrestling you can train for while trying to keep up with someone who’s used pressure wrestling all their lives.

Although Dvalishvili has said he will go toe to toe with the champ, there is no doubt he will look to take the fight to the ground.

Nurmagomedov will be watching the fight closely since he thinks he deserves the title shot next. He has predicted that this fight can only play out two ways,

“My prediction for tonight’s main event: If Sean is not able to Knock him out in the first 2 rounds then Merab will win by a decision.”

My prediction for tonight’s main event: If Sean is not able to Knock him out in the first 2 rounds then Merab will win by a decision. #UFC306 — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) September 14, 2024

O’Malley is looking for that highlight reel, walk off KO to add to his already impressive resume. Dvalishvili will have to be extremely careful with the takedowns or he might just face the same fate as ‘The Funk Master’.

That KO was so memorable that to this day, people won’t stop reminding Sterling about it. In fact, they were doing it just a day before the fight.

Sterling and Merab vs. Sean O’Malley fans

Aljamain Sterling is in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 306. He will be hoping that his Georgian teammate will be able to pull off an upset and become the UFC bantamweight champion as a result.

However, that is easier said than done, especially with a legion of O’Malley fans already baying for blood.

During the night of the ceremonial weigh-ins, the pair ran into some of them outside the venue. And of course, they reminded him of his loss to O’Malley.

“Aljo, once you accept the loss with Sean you’ll be a lot better in life brother.”

Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili got into a heated confrontation with Sean O’Malley fans last night at the ceremonial weigh-ins #UFC #MMA #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/tRl9GELf8H — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 15, 2024

‘The Machine’ didn’t take very kindly to his friend being insulted and charged at the fan who made the comment. Luckily, security guards got there before Dvalishvili folded them like laundry and managed to keep the Georgian away from the fans.

Now, considering that these were O’Malley fans with enough of a spine to call out former world champions, a war of words was the best possible outcome for everybody.