“W for the Kid”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Dominates High School Wrestler in Resurfaced Old Footage, Fans React

Hailing from the mountains of Dagestan, Russia, former UFC LW champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov is an undying beacon of inspiration for the upcoming generation. Irrespective of religion, creed, and nationality, the younger generation has ‘The Eagle’ as their idol and you cannot blame them. After all, who doesn’t want to be at his level, mauling people no matter how powerful they are?

Well, a resolute young American high schooler went against the undefeated MMA fighter and the old footage of the contest has set the internet on fire with fans lauding the youngster’s resolve and skill. The post even got Nurmagomedov’s old rival into the mix with a cheeky comment.

Gleison Tibau, Nurmagomedov’s old nemesis saw the post and tried his luck, trying to bait the Russian with a cheeky comment.

“Haahaha, lol good job , I m go !”

To his credit, the high school wrestler stood his ground and made some moves of his own to catch and take him down. At one point, the youngster even got a single leg but ‘The Eagle‘ slipped it in no time, refusing the young buck any chance whatsoever. Seeing this the fandom went head over heels, acknowledging the youngster.

“I agree that kid did well against a true BEAST. We might want to drop this kids name might see him@in the Octagon in the future!!!”

While one fan hoped to see the youngster in the cage, another fan lauded both him and Khabib.

“Kids a beast good job on khabib for giving him some work.”

“That’s a W for the hs kid.”

However, the comment section wasn’t without any detractors. Pointing out how Nurmagomedov used the wall to his advantage to take down the American one user wrote,

“No walls in wrestling though lol he used the wall to take him down lol. that kid was giving him the work.”

In a career spanning from 2012 to 2019, Khabib has faced countless challenges, hours of sparring sessions, and time in the gym. Courtesy of that he has an incredible 29-0 resume that will stand the test of time. Recently, the fighter went back in time, reminiscing about his bout against Edson Barboza, deeming it a “fun” fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov gets reminiscent of the good old days

Ever since he made his UFC debut in 2012, the Russian was a force to be reckoned with. He tore through the competition like a hot knife through butter as champion after champion fell to his relentless pace and succumbed to his mountain strength. This list includes massive names like Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje and so many more.

But, one fight that is still close to his heart is his three-round beat-down of striking specialist Edson Barboza. He recently posted a story post of the same on his IG with a short note in Russian noting that it was “fun.” The two clashed at UFC 219 and Khabib wasted no time, getting on the gas from the get-go. While the Brazilian got in some nasty leg kicks, it did not take long for the bear to get a hold of him. He dominated the veteran like no other and even out-struck him for three rounds before winning by a majority decision.