‘Want to Make It Harder for Him’: Alex Pereira Provides Major Update on Magomed Ankalaev Showdown

After almost a year of campaigning for the UFC light heavyweight title fight against Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira, it seemed Magomed Ankalaev is finally getting his shot. However, this does mean, Pereira is under any obligation to make it welcoming. As a matter of fact, the champ has now vowed to put some pesky obstacles in Anklaev’s way for his offenses against the champion.

Pereira claims that Ankalaev has been spreading false narratives about him and he isn’t about to let those lies slide without consequences. In an interview, Pereira claimed that he was happy to be called out by the likes of Jon Jones but at the end of the day, he is just happy to continue working and defend his belt in the process.

When asked about if the Ankalev fight has been finalized, he said,

‘It seems to be but I don’t know. Like I said before, comes down to my choice, I want to make it harder for him because of all the lies he said about me. Let’s see what is next.”

Alex Pereira says Magomed Ankalaev “seems to be” next but admits “I want to make it harder for him because of all the lies he said about me.” pic.twitter.com/9vOAILjKru — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 6, 2024

As powerful a figure as he might have become in the UFC following three successful title defenses in 2024, the choice of opponent for his next fight isn’t something he gets to have a veto on.

Ankalaev had allegedly been told before UFC 308 that if he continued his win streak and fought an entertaining fight against Rakic, the title opportunity would be waiting for him. And he did exactly that! He kept the fight on his feet and showed he could stand and deal with Poatan when the time came.

Dana White has said Ankalaev was not skipped over #UFCpic.twitter.com/YHxL39u73j — Scott (@ScottishProbl) August 21, 2024

After his win against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308, Ankalaev also revealed on social media that Dana White had confirmed he was next in line.

@danawhite told my team I’m next for Alex thank you for clearing this today — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) November 14, 2024



So, it doesn’t seem like Pereira has much of a choice in this matter. However, if he manages to get past Ankalaev, the world is his oyster and Pereira can have the choicest of picks for his next opponent.

Poatan spoilt for choice?

The reigning light-heavyweight champion had previously downplayed talks of chasing a third world title, but he’s now taking the idea seriously.

However, there’s a big condition—Jones needs to get past interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall first.

As long as the heavyweight titles aren’t unified, a title fight against Jones would not be worth it. Jones might be happy to be called the undisputed champion on a technicality but that wouldn’t suffice for Poatan.

He will have to put on about 20-30 lbs of weight and go to camp for the toughest fight of his entire life. It’s only fair that if he manages to pull off a win against Jones and get the title, it should come without the extra Aspinall baggage.

Pereira believes if Jones successfully defends his title against Aspinall, a clash between the two champions could become “inevitable”.