WATCH: Marlon Vera Flaunts His Shaquille O’Neal Number 36 Celtics Jersey Ahead of UFC 292

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is returning with another spectacular event, UFC 292. The event will take place this weekend at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The main event will be a bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling. Furthermore, another bantamweight talent, Marlon Vera, will fight against Pedro Munhoz to begin the main card. Ahead of the event, UFC has posted episode 2 of the UFC 292 Embedded: Vlog Series, in which Vera exhibited his beautiful Shaquille O’Neal Celtics jersey.

The Ecuadorian UFC fighter is currently one of the division’s finest strikers. Aside from that, he possesses a marketable personality with a compelling style and presence. Vera is inspired by numerous great sportsmen, including Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and more.

Marlon Vera flaunts Shaquille O’Neal Jersey

In the video, Marlon Vera is seen assembling his personal items before departing for his bout in Boston. The bantamweight champion displays his Ecuadorian flag and a pair of high-end sneakers that he will be carrying.

Vera later unveils one of his favorite jerseys, Shaquille O’Neal’s Celtics number 36 in the clip. Shaq played for the club between 2010 and 2011, before retiring from football. Watch the video below:

Vera has had an impressive career in the UFC, with only a few losses to his name. ‘Chito’ draws inspiration from many great sportsmen in his quest to become one of the best. He even claimed earlier that he had the same mindset as Kobe Bryant, to thrive in his profession.

Vera talks about Kobe Bryant’s impact on his career

Kobe Bryant has achieved the highest level of success in his basketball career. He is without a doubt one of the best athletes of all time. As a result, it’s no wonder that young people look up to him as an inspiration.

UFC fighter Marlon Vera falls into the same category. Vera admitted to MMA Junkie that he employs Kobe Bryant’s consistent attitude to remain ahead of his opponent. Vera said:

“The reason I keep this mentality of putting repetition over time or staying consistent on being a month ahead of my opponents is because I admire Kobe Bryant.”

He went on to profess his love for the sport’s biggest star. ‘Chito’ is coming off a defeat after four consecutive wins. As a result, his battle with Munhoz at UFC 292 is important to put him back into the title race.