Watch: Ronda Rousey’s first female knockout suffers a brutal double KO in a boxing match

One of the most unpredictable sports in the world is combat. A young athlete can occasionally defeat the most formidable and seasoned fighters, and vice versa, in upsets or historic victories.

In her heyday, MMA legend Ronda Rousey was unbeatable. Nevertheless, she suffered her first loss at the hands of Holly Holm, another unbeatable competitor.

Fans believed Rousey was unstoppable, yet Holm defeated her just as they did. Even Holm has experienced being ruthlessly knocked out by a rival. The bout seen in the video above happened between Holm and French boxer Anne Sophie Mathis in December 2011.

The fight took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Route 66 Casino. Holm has sustained significant damage as a result of her opponent’s barrage of blows. Holm was hanging from the ropes when a powerful onslaught rendered her helpless. She suffered a defeat in the match that is remembered as having one of the most brutal knockouts in women’s boxing history.

When Ronda Rousey suffered her first career loss

It would be safe to claim that Rousey is a person who helped women’s MMA become more well-known. She has been idolised by athletes both then and now, and she will undoubtedly rank among the greatest MMA competitors ever. Having said that, one of the biggest upsets in women’s MMA occurred on November 14, 2015.

In the Australian Marvel Stadium, Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey faced off. Before the game began, the former was widely regarded as the crowd’s clear favourite. Holm, however, defeated Rousey with a precise head kick.

After losing, Ronda Rousey covers her face in front of the media.

Just one day after the fight, ‘Rowdy’ was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport after she lost to Holm. However, the celebrity was also sporting a sweatshirt and attempting to conceal her face using a purple cushion.

We cannot tell if she was concealing her wounds from the battle or was not yet emotionally prepared to speak to the media. She was joined by her partner Travis Brown, who was also there. Without responding to the questions posed by the photographers, they both hurried to their cars and left the airport.

