WATCH: This is What a Fan Experienced After Spending $67,000 on UFC Noche Tickets

September 13, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: DANIEL ZELLHUBER weighs in prior to his bout at UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAs346 20240913_zsp_s346_013 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Ever wondered what it’s like to spend a whopping $67,000 on UFC tickets? Well, YouTuber Troydan, with over 3.3 million subscribers, decided to find out! He dropped a small fortune on floor seats for UFC Noche, the promotion’s debut event at the Sphere, and documented every perk that came with it.

From prime seating to exclusive access, Troydan’s video gives fans an inside look at the VIP treatment you get for that kind of cash.

Spoiler alert: it’s more than just a killer view of the action!. In the video that has over 300,000 views at the time of writing, ‘Troydan’ went over everything he received along with the tickets.

For starters, he received a welcome kit at the hotel he was staying at which included custom UFC gear for him and a host of other goodies. The experience started at the weigh ins where ‘Troydan’ was allowed to be backstage and right behind Dana White while he was overseeing the faceoffs.

Backstage, the YouTuber rubbed shoulders with the likes of Turki Alalshikh and all the other fighters on the card. At the end of the event, he was able to meet, chat and get pictures with Dana White.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troydan (@troydan)



Following the event, the YouTuber was invited to a party where he got to meet the likes of Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and Umar Nurmagomedov. ‘Troydan’ took pictures with all the fighters before calling it a night.

At the event, he received cageside tickets, unlimited food and drinks and access to the VIP areas where the likes of Chris Brown, Jamal Murray and other A-list celebrities were present as well.

So yes, it looks like The Sphere event was a success. And Dana White, like the old guy from Jurassic Park, spared on expenses. However…

Unfortunately for fans, White has maintained his stance on the Sphere despite how well it turned out.

White done with The Sphere

UFC 306 at The Sphere was a huge hit, smashing revenue records and becoming the highest-grossing UFC event ever. The “O’Malley vs. Merab” card also set a new record for merchandise sales.

With numbers like that, one would imagine think Dana White would be planning a return to the high-tech venue, but surprisingly, he’s not.

At the post-fight press conference, White explained that his contract with MGM means most UFC events stay at their venues, like T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena. “Tonight was meant to happen, we did it, we killed it,” he said.

Despite the event’s success, White revealed that someone at MGM wasn’t too happy about this one-off deal with The Sphere. So, for now, it looks like UFC fans will have to enjoy the memory of this record-breaking night because a sequel isn’t on the cards anytime soon!