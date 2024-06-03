Watch: Trash Talking Fan Gets KOed and Tossed Down 5 Rows During Intense Scuffle at UFC 302

05.11.2011 Birmingham, England. Wide view of the Octagon as Rob Broughton (ENG) (black shorts) fights Philip De Fries (ENG) (blue shorts) in a Heavyweight bout on the Undercard during UFC 138: Leben vs. Munoz at the LG Arena. De Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). xRoganxThomsonx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ActionPlus11219004 Halle

Once upon a time, Socrates was roaming the streets of Athens, when someone allegedly commented on his affliction with male pattern baldness. Socrates walked up to him, clocked him right in the middle of the street, leaned over, and whispered quietly in his ears, ‘talk sh*t get hit’. It would appear history has repeated itself at at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey thousands of years later at UFC 302.

A fan in the stand got over-enthusiastic with his yelling as he gestured to a man in a black cap to slap him. He then turned red with anger and threw down a challenge like the great apes in the forest of Virunga. Unfortunately for him, he also made the grave error of smacking the man with the cap.

And that is when the arcs of ‘f*ck around’ and ‘find out’ hit an intersection! The yelling man got clocked in the face with a great right hook.

Sh*t talking MMA fan got tossed 5 rows down in a brawl at UFC 302 last night pic.twitter.com/vmYWYt1BYw — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 3, 2024

It took some doing but a second punch sent him rolling down the rows at the Prudential Center. Fans have been calling it the KO of the night ignoring all the fights at UFC 302.

Meanwhile, the fan who instigated the fight learned his lesson as he put his hands up and asked the other fan to stop beating him up. Regardless of this incident, fans in the arena had a blast at the event.

They even gave former president Donald Trump a classic reception a day after he was convicted of 34 felonies, becoming the first US President to hold the record.

UFC 302 fans give Donald Trump a standing ovation

Another fight week, another Donald Trump walkout. The former US president is a friend of Dana White and is often seen at PPV fights. At UFC 302, the former president was received with a standing ovation yet again.

President Donald Trump is in the building! #UFC302 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/5GxqLnWbzI — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) June 2, 2024

Following the UFC 302 event, the former president even announced that he would be joining TikTok. Fans showed him their love with 1.1 million followers in just 10 hours. It should be noted that in the initial days of the UFC, when the company wasn’t doing as well, Trump had allowed Dana White to host his events at his hotel. The two have shared a close relationship since.