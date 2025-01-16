‘We Are Coach, He’s Not’: Khabib Nurmagomedov Enforces ‘No Nonsense’ Policy for Manager Ali in Training

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Dustin Poirier take part in a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in central London to discuss their upcoming title bout UFC 242 which is to be held in Abu Dhabi. Press conference held at Hotel Cafe Royal, 68 Regent Street, London on 12 June 2019. Copyright: xAndyxRowlandx PMI-2865-0007

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s no-nonsense approach to training extends to everyone in the gym—even his manager, Ali Abdelaziz. Once it’s time to hit the mats, the boundaries are clear: coaches coach, fighters train, and managers stay in their lane.

Coach Javier Mendez, who trains Islam Makhachev, Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov, and the like, posted a video where he’s seen asking Khabib why he was picking on Abdelaziz. The former UFC champion-turned-coach tells him it’s because Abdelziz needs to understand his role in the gym.

“Coach because when he steps on the mat, he has to better be quiet and listen to coaches. We are coaches he is not a coach. When you step on the mat like a student, shut up and train.”

Mendez then pans the camera to Abdelaziz and asks him why Khabib was upset at him. Interestingly Abdelaziz has a very different story. It turns out that the bastion of virtue, Khabib had actually lost to him in a sport and was taking out his frustrations on the matt.

Khabib, of course, jumps in again and asks him to keep quiet, reiterating that only coaches talk on the mat.

Whether or not Khabib is carrying out some personal vendetta against Abdelaziz, there is no denying that he is a very strict coach. So much so that his most accomplished pupil, who already sits on the verge of greatness has often talked about how much he makes them work.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s ‘Try.Try.Try.’ video has gone viral quite a few times since first hitting social media. Islam actually asks Khabib’s friend and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier to show up at their camp and try to control Khabib!

Now, that is legitimate fear in Islam’s eyes. And it doesn’t stop there either.

Khabib’s strict haircuts

Yes, Khabib’s gym also has a strict haircut policy. Admittedly, he didn’t start it but it is to be adhered to.

Otherwise, the wrestlers get hit with canes! A video of the same went viral some time ago. Although it wasn’t Khabib doing the inspecting and punishing, it still was brutal to look at.

Now, if this is taking it too far is subject to debate. But Khabib himself had the same haircut all his career and he never lost a fight. Other fighters from the gym like Islam and Usman are already on the cusp of greatness. So, while some may argue against it, the champions this gym has produced would make a compelling argument for ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.