“Years in the Making”: MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani Pumped for Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary Series

Netflix just dropped a bomb, announcing their upcoming docuseries on the controversial WWE founder Vince McMahon will be released on September 25. This has thrilled senior MMA analyst and ‘The MMA Hour’ host Ariel Helwani.

The streaming giant recently broke the news on “X” with a brief caption and an eye-catching poster. Reacting to the same, Helwani couldn’t contain his excitement as he noted his thoughts on the platform. He wrote, “Oh man. Can’t wait for this. Years in the making.”

Oh man. Can’t wait for this. Years in the making. https://t.co/83rg6Dl4c3 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 29, 2024

Chronicling the “rise and fall” of the business tycoon, Netflix is preparing for a major release in the coming days with its six-part series on McMahon.

The series gained traction in 2020 after the word got out. While more details to this story are yet to be announced, the docuseries includes interviews with McMahon before his resignation, his family, and some prominent names from the professional wrestling industry.

Tiger King fame director Chris Smith will be joined by Bill Simmons in this project as the team takes the fandom for a wild ride through the controversial life of the former WWE chairman. The series is also rumored to have an account of the journalists who covered the sexual allegations against McMahon.

Mr.McMahon: Mastermind or Madman?

Nearly four years ago, the WWE fandom was shaken up after news about Netflix partnering up with Simmons for a McMahon series went viral. This was well before the 79-year-old stepped down as the head of the company in disgrace in 2022 following a hush money payment scandal.

Though he forced his way back into the company onto the WWE Board of Directors in January of 2023, a sex trafficking lawsuit this year by his former employee, Janel Grant, got him out for good after the former chairman decided to resign earlier this year.

The series is said to uncover the 79-year-old’s incredible yet controversial journey, which has transformed the WWE from a small-town business into a global entertainment powerhouse.

In fact, the stories about him are as wild as it gets. While the founder had many allegations against him previously, things took a turn for the worse when Grant filed a 63-page lawsuit, accusing McMahon of sexually exploiting her on numerous occasions from when she joined WWE in 2019 until 2022, when she left.

Also, this recent story is just the tip of the iceberg, as several ex-employees have made accusations. Even the late Ashley Massaro accused Mr. McMahon of ruining her career because she refused to sleep with him in 2006.

Regardless of these serious allegations, the man single-handedly took the company to new heights, reforming it into the entertainment giant it is today.