“Y’know He’s Not Comfortable Being Clamped” – Big Bro Nick Diaz Predicted How Nate Diaz Would Finish Tony Ferguson in Their Match at UFC 279

Nick Diaz gave little bro Nate Diaz some solid talk before his Tony Ferguson fight.

Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz are probably the two most famous brothers in the MMA world. Both of them have had successful careers in MMA and decent runs in the UFC. Plus, they share a close relationship with each other. When asked if he would fight Nate during a press conference, Nick shrugged off the question entirely. The Stockton Brothers are well-known for their loyalty.

So, it is natural for Nick to help his brother Nate train and footage of their sparring sessions has shown fans quite a bit. In fact, Nick predicted Nate’s strategy and defined how he would beat Tony Ferguson down to a tee.

Nick Diaz’ Best Advice Before Nate Diaz Fought Tony Ferguson

“Work for it” says Nick Diaz. “So, he has to work really really really really hard to get your down. Once he gets into the clamp…y’know he’s not comfortable being clamped and he has to waste a lot of energy to get the…in there and you’re not wasting a lot of energy getting there.”

True to his brother’s prediction, Nate finished ‘El Cucuy’ at 2:52 of the fourth round via submission (guillotine choke). So, Nick predicted perfectly how Nate is going to win the match and his little brother followed it through.

How was Diaz vs Ferguson at UFC 279?

UFC 279 was a bit of a roller coaster ride for fight fans and fighters alike. Diaz was set to face Khamzat Chimaev but he missed weight and the fight had to be swapped out. Thankfully both Tony Ferguson and Kevin Holland were at the event and stepped up for an impromptu matchup. So, Diaz went against Ferguson and Chimaev went against Holland.

The Diaz vs Chimaev fight was highly touted and many were saying it would’ve been Chimaev’s first test. However, since Chimaev missed weight and Nate has concluded his last contracted fight with the UFC, this matchup may never happen.

After his release from his UFC contract, Nate has expressed interest in boxing. Jake Paul issued an invitation to have a matchup and Nate has said it is a possibility he can explore. Paul has previously fought former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley twice and has been in talks to have a match with UFC welterweight GOAT Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva.

