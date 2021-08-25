USGC vs BICA Fantasy Prediction : USG Chemnitz vs Berlin International Cricket Academy Best Fantasy Team for ECS T10 Dresden

USGC vs BICA Fantasy Prediction: USG Chemnitz vs Berlin International Cricket Academy – 26 August 2021 (Dresden). Rajesh Nagaraja, Abdul Andar, and Ravi Vanukuri are the best fantasy picks of this game.

USG Chemnitz will take on Berlin International Cricket Academy in the league game of ECS Germany T10 League 2021 which, will be played in the German city of Dresden. Another week and the caravan of the ECS T10 league has reached yet another country.

Team Berlin International Cricket Academy has won two of their six games, whereas USG Chemnitz has won four of their six.

Pitch Report – Artificial surface will be used in the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode Stadium: Dresden Cricket Ground, Dresden.

Probable XI for both sides:-

USG Chemnitz – Samad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan, GN Khan, Varun Soraganvi, Abdul Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja, Momand Ebadullah, Sahith Reddy Kasukuntla, Deep Prakash, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Sandeep Gawda.

Berlin International Cricket Academy – Chanti Pasupuleti, Abhi Panchal, Sagar Jariwala, Kuldeep Singh, Mitul Patel, Arun Kumar, Amar Shankarappa, Chandu Nagasai, Ravi Vanukari, Sandan Chintanippu, Vaibhav Patil.

USGC vs BICA: Key Players of the Game

USG Chemnitz Top-3 Picks:-

Samad Stanikzai:- Stanikzai has scored 127 runs at an average of 21.16, whereas he his S/R has been 169.33.

Rajesh Nagaraja:- Nagaraja has scored 59 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped nine wickets with the ball.

Abdul Andar:- Andar has scored 79 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped four wickets with the ball.

Berlin International Cricket Academy Top-3 Picks:-

Chanti Pasupuleti:- Pasupuleti has scored 159 runs at an average of 31.80, whereas his S/R has been 172.82

Ravi Vanukuri:- Vanukuri has scalped nine wickets in the tournament, whereas he has scored 47 runs with the bat.

Chandu Nagasai:- Nagasai has scalped six wickets in the tournament, whereas his economy has been 7.01.

USGC vs BICA Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: A Kumar.

Batsmen: A Stanikzai, V Sorangavi, R Nagaraja, C Pasupuleti, R Vanukuri.

All-Rounders: S Kusukuntla, A Andar.

Bowlers: S Amarkheal, A Narayanan, C Nagasai.

Match Prediction: USG Chemnitz will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy/Vice-Captaincy Role:-

R Nagaraja, A Andar, and R Vanukuri

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

