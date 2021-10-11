APAC LCQ Valorant Schedule and Live Streaming : When and How to Watch to Watch Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifiers?

How to Watch to Watch Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifiers : Valorant has attracted a lot of attention and concurrent in the last few months and easily stands to beg the question if it could become the next biggest thing in the Gaming industry.

Riot Games have always competed with Valve, toe to toe in every respect and looks to break the industry standards in their own right. With the advent of Major events like the APAC LCQ, the Riots dream might have just taken flight. Pro Teams and the general ProCircuit has also seen a surge in player Base.

Reddit is ripe with gossips, talks and News on or people who stream valorant as well as Professionally play Val. But let’s take a critical look at the Chances of the teams to win the Wildcard entry.

About Valorant APAC LCQ 2021

The APAC Last Chance Qualifier is the final opportunity for the best Asian teams to play in Valorant Champions. Playing teams in the Last Chance Qualifier are:

Paper Rex (PR)

Fennel (FL)

Full Sense (FS)

Boom Esports (BOOM)

NUTURN Gaming (NU)

DAMWON Gaming (DWG)

Reject (RC)

F4Q

Northeption (Nth)

Global Esports (GE)

Valorant Official stream channel