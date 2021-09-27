WAS vs LAN Fantasy Prediction : Warwickshire vs Lancashire Best Fantasy Picks for Bob Willis Trophy Final

WAS vs LAN Fantasy Prediction: Warwickshire vs Lancashire – 28 September 2021 (London). Will Rhodes, Tom Bailey, and Liam Norwell will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Warwickshire will take on Lancashire in the final match of the Bob Willis Trophy.

The winner of this game will lift the prestigious Bob Willis Trophy 2021.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this ground in test matches is 313 runs, whereas the 4th innings score is 154 runs. This pitch will support the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 3:00 PM IST Stadium:- The Lord’s, London.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Warwickshire – Robert Yates, Dom Sibley, Will Rhodes, Sam Hain, Matthew Lamb, Michael Burgess, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Liam Norwell, Craig Miles, George Garrett.

Lancashire – George Balderson, Alex Davies, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Jack Blatherwick, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Liam Norwell, Tom Bailey, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies, and Josh Bohannon.

WAS vs LAN Team Wicket-Keeper

Alex Davies (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Davies has scored 652 runs in the tournament at an average of 38.35, and he is the best pick in this category.

WAS vs LAN Team Batsmen

Sam Hain (Price 9.5) and Robert Yates (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Warwickshire. Hain has scored 826 runs in the tournament at an average of 35.91, whereas Yates has scored 793 runs at 37.76. Both of them have batted well this season.

John Bohannon (Price 9) will be our batsman from Lancashire. Bohannon has scored 853 runs at 53.31, whereas he has scored a couple of centuries.

WAS vs LAN Team All-Rounders

Will Rhodes (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Warwickshire. Rhodes has scored 633 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped 26 wickets in bowling. He is in terrific form with both bat and the ball.

WAS vs LAN Team Bowlers

Liam Norwell (Price 8.5), Danny Briggs (Price 8.5), and Craig Miles (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Warwickshire. Norwell has scalped 49 wickets in the tournament, whereas Miles has scalped 37 wickets. Briggs has also bowled well, and he has 30 wickets under his belt. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Tom Bailey (Price 9) and Matt Parkinson (Price 9) will be our bowlers from Lancashire. Bailey has scalped 50 wickets in the tournament, whereas Parkinson has scalped 36. Both of them have been on fire this season.

[You may take Luke Wood or Danny Lamb as your last player]

Match Prediction: Warwickshire will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Will Rhodes

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Tom Bailey and Liam Norwell

