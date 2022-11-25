Who will replace Mattia Binotto at Ferrari: Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur leads the race as McLaren supremo rejects offer

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is rumoured to be getting out of Ferrari. Several reports in the media show he will hand down his resignation to the team.

The Italian took charge of the Maranello-based outfit in 2020. While he managed to cruise the team out of a tumultuous 2020 season, he hasn’t been quite impressive after that, and the 2022 season was claimed to be a poor year under his leadership.

Will be a shame to see Mattia Binotto go. Always found him to be interesting & willing to chat. He tried to create a no-fear, no-blame culture & as a part of that, he didn’t make the changes he should have. Changing just the TP isn’t the answer – they need wider re-structuring — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) November 25, 2022

So, it has prompted differences between Binotto and Ferrari management. Now, with his sacking, whether he is a scapegoat or a key to reform would only be known in future.

Who can replace Mattia Binotto?

The Ferrari team principal job is tough. However, it would be immensely fancied, too, at the same time. With Binotto’s alleged exit, Ferrari can start looking for a suitable replacement.

As per the reports, Alfa Romeo’s (sister team of Ferrari) team principal, Frederic Vasseur, can be appointed at Ferrari. The Frenchman boasts a reputation as an efficient and effective team leader who has made Alfa Romeo a side to reckon even with a modest budget.

Corriere.it reports that McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl was also contacted for this job. But the German has reportedly refused to join them. Hence, Vasseur is so far leading the race.

The Ferrari boss fulfilled his goal

In 2020, Ferrari was at its worst spot in F1. In 2021, their objective was to revive themselves, which they did by securing P3 in the constructors’ title. In 2022, Binotto aimed to win a few races before becoming a title contender.

But Ferrari fans saw a total contender in 2022 as the team started the season with a win. However, soon Red Bull took over them in the standings, and with over three races remaining in the season, Ferrari officially lost the title.

However, Ferrari’s boss claims he never intended to win the title this year. He aimed to get the team to a reasonable level before, in which he has pretty much succeeded. But indeed not good enough for the most successful F1 side ever.

