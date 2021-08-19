WI vs PAK Fantasy Prediction : West Indies vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Team for 2nd Test Game

WI vs PAK Fantasy Prediction: West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test – 20 August (Jamaica). Babar Azam, Mohammad Abbas, Jason Holder, and Kemar Roach are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts West Indies will take on Pakistan in the 2nd test match of the two matches series. West Indies would want to seal the series in this game.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood are the main batsmen of West Indies, whereas Jason Holder is their star all-rounder. Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales have been on fire in bowling. Pakistan will rely on Babar Azam and Fawad Alam in batting, whereas Faheem Ashraf also played well in the last game. Abbas, Afridi, and Hasan Ali are the lead pacers, whereas Yasir Shah is their spinner.

Pitch Conditions

The average 4th innings score at this ground is just 146 runs. Both teams would want to bat 1st on this track. We can expect grass covering in this game on the pitch, and the pacers should enjoy bowling on this track.

Probable XI for both sides:-

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieron Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan – Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas.

Match Details

Two Match Test Series

Match: West Indies vs Pakistan Second Test Match

Date and Time: 20 August, Friday – 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica

Top 4 Batting Order

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieron Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, and Roston Chase.

Pakistan

Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, and Babar Azam.

Long Spell Bowlers

West Indies

Jason Holder and Kemar Roach

Pakistan

Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

NOTE:- The Stats mentioned are of the test matches.

WI vs PAK Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Mohammad Rizwan will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Rizwan has scored 873 runs at an average of 41.57, whereas he has scored 356 runs at 44.50 in 2021. He has been brilliant this season.

WI vs PAK Fantasy Batsmen

Babar Azam and Fawad Alam will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Azam has scored 2254 runs at an average of 42.53, whereas Alam has scored 389 runs this season at 43.22. Both of them are technically sound players, and they will play a big role in this game.

Kraigg Brathwaite will be our batsman from West Indies. Brathwaite has scored 513 runs in 2021 at an average of 36.64, whereas he has scalped four wickets in bowling. He is the most technically sound player of the side.

WI vs PAK Fantasy All-Rounders

Jason Holder will be our all-rounder from West Indies. Holder has scalped 133 test wickets, whereas he has scored 2361 runs with the bat. He is looking in brilliant form.

WI vs PAK Fantasy Bowlers

Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Abbas will be our bowlers from Pakistan. Ali has scalped 61 wickets in just 14 games, whereas Afridi has scalped 66 wickets in 18 games. Abbas scalped 27 wickets in just seven County games at an average of 15.96, whereas he scalped three wickets in the first test. All three of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales will be our bowlers from West Indies. Roach is a veteran of 228 wickets, whereas Seales has 13 scalps in just three games. Both of them will enjoy bowling on this track.

Take Kyle Mayers or Jermaine Blackwood as your last player

Match Prediction: West Indies are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role

Jason Holder and Babar Azam

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kemar Roach and Shaheen Afridi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.