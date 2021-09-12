WI-W vs SA-W Fantasy Prediction : West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Best Fantasy Team for 3rd ODI Game

WI-W vs SA-W Fantasy Prediction: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI – 13 September 2021 (Antigua). Dan van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, and Sune Luus are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts West Indies Women will take on South Africa Women in the third ODI of the five-match series. The Proteas women would want to seal the series.

Dan van Niekerk, Sune Luus, and Marizanne Kapp are the star all-rounders of Proteas, whereas Lee & Wolvaardt are their star batters. Khaka, Ismail, and Sekhukhune will lead the bowling duties. For West Indies, Anisa Mohammed, Hayley Matthews, and Deandra Dottin are their most important players.

Pitch Report – The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground is generally good for batting.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM IST Stadium: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Probable XI for both sides:-

West Indies Women – Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack.

South Africa Women – Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk, Mignon de Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Dan van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Matthews, Lizelle Lee, and Laura Wolvaardt.

** NOTE: Risky Game due to Credit Issues **

WI-W vs SA-W: Key Players of the Game

West Indies Women Top-2 Picks:-

Hayley Matthews: Matthews has scored 1221 ODI runs, whereas she has scalped 53 wickets.

Deandra Dottin: Dottin has scored 2950 ODI runs at an average of 28.09, whereas she has scalped 69 wickets.

South Africa Women Top-4 Picks:-

Dane van Niekerk:- Niekerk has scored 2132 ODI runs at an average of 36.75, whereas she has scalped 134 wickets.

Marizanne Kapp:- Kapp has scored 2017 ODI runs, whereas she has scalped 133 wickets.

Sune Luus:- Luus has scored 1259 ODI runs, whereas she has scalped 104 wickets.

Laura Wolvaardt: Wolvaardt has scored 2257 ODI runs at an average of 45.14, whereas she has also scored two centuries.

WI-W vs SA-W Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Kycia-Knight

Batsmen: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee.

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Dan van Niekerk, Sune Luus.

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Qiana Joseph.

**Do pick Anisa Mohammad and Shabnim Ismail in GL Teams**

Match Prediction: South Africa Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Dane van Niekerk

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

