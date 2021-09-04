WI-W vs SA-W Fantasy Prediction : West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Best Fantasy Team for 3rd T20I Game

WI-W vs SA-W Fantasy Prediction: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 3rd T20I – 5 September 2021 (Antigua). Dan van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, and Hayley Matthews are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts West Indies Women will take on South Africa Women in the third T20I of the three-match series.

Dan van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp are the star all-rounders of Proteas, whereas Lee & Wolvaardt are their star batters. Khaka, Klaas, and Mlaba will lead the bowling duties. For West Indies, Anisa Mohammed, Hayley Matthews, and Deandra Dottin are their most important players. Stefanie Taylor will miss this series.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20I (Men’s) games played here is 136 runs.

Total T20I Games: 4; Bat 1st Won: 3; Bat 2nd Won: 1

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.00 AM IST Stadium: Sir Vivian Richard’s Stadium, Antigua.

Probable XI for both sides:-

West Indies Women – Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Qiana Joseph.

South Africa Women – Lizelle Lee, Dan van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tyron, Trisha Chetty, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Dan van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, and Lizelle Lee.

** NOTE: Risky Game due to Credit Issues **

WI-W vs SA-W: Key Players of the Game

West Indies Women Top-2 Picks:-

Hayley Matthews: Matthews has scored 1048 T20I runs, whereas she has scalped 57 wickets.

Deandra Dottin: Dottin has scored 2650 T20I runs at an average of 26.23, whereas she has scalped 61 wickets.

South Africa Women Top-3 Picks:-

Dan van Niekerk:- Niekerk has scored 1877 T20I runs at an average of 28.43, whereas she has scalped 63 wickets.

Marizanne Kapp:- Kapp has scored 1046 T20I runs, whereas she has scalped 66 wickets.

Lizelle Lee:- Lee has scored 1887 T20I runs at an average of 25.84, whereas she scored 215 runs at 43.00 in the Hundred.

WI-W vs SA-W Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Kycia-Knight

Batsmen: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee.

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Dan van Niekerk, Qiana Joseph.

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas/Shakira Selman.

Match Prediction: South Africa Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Marizanne Kapp

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Dane van Niekerk and Hayley Matthews

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.