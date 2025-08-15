Michelle Obama Speaks on WNBA Pay Disparity and Why Candace Parker’s Story Saddens Her

The ongoing battle between WNBA players and the league’s officials regarding the pay disparity has caught the attention of people across America. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, no stranger to conflict herself, is one of those people. Needless to say, she has strong opinions about what’s going on in the W.

Advertisement

It isn’t a secret that there’s a clear disconnect between the WNBA and its players. During the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, players used the platform to express their frustration with the ever-current CBA negotiations. Each All-Star stepped on the court wearing shirts saying, ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us.’

A large group of casual fans don’t understand how the league can afford to increase player wages, since the WNBA has yet to turn in a profitable season. The total revenue has increased drastically in the last two seasons, but hasn’t quite been able to cover costs.

That’s where the narrative is misleading. All these players are asking for is that the piece of the pie they receive from the revenue become a bigger slice.

“For those of you who don’t know, I think the NBA has a 49-51 [revenue] split. [WNBA players] get 9% of their split. They want a different revenue split,” Barnes said on All The Smoke.

The current CBA has the players receiving just 9% of the league’s revenue, while the other 91% goes to the owners. That is a huge discrepancy considering the average WNBA contract is just $147,000. If the league is generating roughly $200 million in revenue, certainly the players should receive more than a few hundred thousand dollars.

This undesirable financial situation of the WNBA has forced plenty of players to go overseas in the offseason to make ends meet. WNBA legend Candace Parker’s case is one of the most famous instances. Michelle Obama instantly becomes sad while thinking about Parker’s story.

“Playing in Russia and China, getting maybe two weeks a break on her body. She had to play in two seasons. Being pregnant in a league that didn’t have a maternity policy. The fact that she did not experience the fruits of her outstanding athletic ability is sad,” Obama said.

Unfortunately, Parker is just one of the many tragic stories from the early stages of the WNBA. Luckily, she was able to still have a successful WNBA career, becoming a two-time MVP and winning three championships on different teams.

Obama is glad that players nowadays don’t have to endure the same struggles, but she doesn’t think that’s enough.

“It’s great they’re making their way, but I say faster, better, quicker,” Obama proclaimed. “Why do women athletes have to jump through so many hurdles?”

The former First Lady’s question is a sad yet extremely valid one. Hopefully, in the WNBA and in other women-led sports leagues, the athletes receive the respect and treatment they deserve. But all that must begin with paying the players what they are truly worth.